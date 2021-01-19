Wyoming House Revenue Committee advances tobacco tax increase

The Wyoming House Revenue Committee advanced a proposal to raise taxes on cigarettes by 14 cents a pack on Tuesday, setting the stage for the Wyoming Legislature to impose its first increase to tobacco taxes in nearly two decades.
The bill, which would also include a 12 cent bump to the cost of a tin of moist snuff, has been a favorite of members of the Joint Committee on Revenue for the last several sessions as a means of raising state revenues while offsetting the public health cost of smoking cigarettes.
Though considered to be a regressive tax — meaning it has a disproportionately high impact on the state’s poorest residents — the tax is a popular one, with more than half of all Wyoming residents in favor of increasing tobacco taxes before any other means of revenue, according to a 2017 poll by the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center at the University of Wyoming.
The revenue anticipated to be raised by the tax increase is not insignificant. According to a fiscal note provided with the bill, raising taxes on tobacco products could generate more than $5.6 million in new revenues for the state’s general fund in its first year, with an additional $830,000 estimated to go directly to municipalities.
The 84 cent tax on tobacco products would also keep Wyoming competitive with surrounding states, losing ground only to states like Nebraska (64 cents a pack) and Idaho (57 cents a pack).
Brittany Wardle, a prevention specialist for the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, told lawmakers that price increase could potentially help deter people from smoking in addition to offsetting the high price of treating various health issues related to tobacco use, which Wardle said amounts to an estimated $290 million in annual public health expense in Wyoming alone, including $40 million in expense to Medicaid — a cost generated by treating the state’s already cost-burdened residents.
Though the proposal ultimately passed the committee by a 6-3 vote, an increase to tobacco taxes had opponents among those who testified Tuesday. Though the bill has been endorsed by groups like the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, the Wyoming Taxpayers Association’s Ashley Harpstreith opposed the tax on the grounds that it was regressive and failed to diversify the state’s revenue streams, noting it only increased taxes on the estimated 18.8% of Wyoming residents who use tobacco products.
Others, like the Wyoming Petroleum Marketers’ Association — which represents the state’s convenience stores and gas stations — argued the proposal could hurt their members who rely heavily on tobacco sales, and failed to address the most critical problem facing their membership: a lack of parity between their members and retailers on the Wind River Indian Reservation, who currently provide taxes on a voluntary basis and are not subject to state oversight.
That discrepancy, officials with the Department of Revenue said Tuesday, amounted to an estimated $500,000 in taxes not collected on cigarettes sold on the reservation last year.
“You know pretty well the voluntary program is not collecting the tax and is enabling tax avoidance,” Petroleum Marketers’ Association lobbyist Mark Larson said. “Until that happens, we cannot support a tax increase.”
Concerns about the tax increase’s potential impact on “cross-border sales” — or the volume of people who cross state lines to take advantage of Wyoming’s lower tax rates — also weighed heavy on the minds of opponents, particularly after voters in Colorado elected to raise their tobacco tax by roughly $1 per pack in the most recent election, prompting Larson to urge lawmakers to “wait and see” if tax revenues would increase without implementing a hike in prices.
Others, like Sheridan Republican Rep. Mark Jennings, objected to the bill on the ground it would have implications on consumer freedom, amounting to the state dictating individual behavior through its tax policy and opening the door to future tax hikes on other products with negative public health implications, like alcohol, soda or even electronic devices that promote sedentary behaviors like smartphones.
Before voting to support the bill, Revenue Committee Chairman Steve Harshman, R-Casper, contemplated that point as well.