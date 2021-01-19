Wyoming House Revenue Committee advances tobacco tax increase

The 84 cent tax on tobacco products would also keep Wyoming competitive with surrounding states, losing ground only to states like Nebraska (64 cents a pack) and Idaho (57 cents a pack).

Brittany Wardle, a prevention specialist for the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, told lawmakers that price increase could potentially help deter people from smoking in addition to offsetting the high price of treating various health issues related to tobacco use, which Wardle said amounts to an estimated $290 million in annual public health expense in Wyoming alone, including $40 million in expense to Medicaid — a cost generated by treating the state’s already cost-burdened residents.

Though the proposal ultimately passed the committee by a 6-3 vote, an increase to tobacco taxes had opponents among those who testified Tuesday. Though the bill has been endorsed by groups like the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, the Wyoming Taxpayers Association’s Ashley Harpstreith opposed the tax on the grounds that it was regressive and failed to diversify the state’s revenue streams, noting it only increased taxes on the estimated 18.8% of Wyoming residents who use tobacco products.