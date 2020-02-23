Wyoming House, Senate end second week of session just millions of dollars apart on budget

CHEYENNE — Capping one of the more collaborative budget processes seen in recent years, the Wyoming House and Senate ended the second week of the 2020 session roughly $5 million apart on their budget recommendations, House Speaker Steve Harshman told members Friday night, though a number of potential conflicts could remain heading into conference committee meetings this week.
While members of the Senate Appropriations Committee maintained last week that cooperation with their colleagues in the House has resulted in more agreements than not, key differences remain between the two chambers — an ethic underscored in a number of large, wide-ranging amendments to the budget adopted in the Senate this week.
The most significant battles will likely be fought over two amendments introduced by Appropriations Committee members in the Senate’s version of the budget bill which, combined, would reduce the Joint Appropriations Committee's initial budget recommendations by nearly $80 million across 23 different agencies while having a number of as yet unaccounted for impacts to the state’s insurance plans.
House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper, said in a meeting with reporters Friday morning that the contents of that amendment could receive some scrutiny.
“I’ve played that game,” he said Friday morning. “You know — they’re the Grim Reaper over there and we get to be the golden goose over here and we'll eventually meet somewhere in the middle. And I'll play that game. What we're going to try to do is to do the best job we can and produce a good common-sense budget for our people.
“But in an amendment like that, things are really unfortunate,” he added. “A lot of people are going to be suffering. On things like that, we're not going to meet halfway. We’re just not.”
There are other fights to be had. Members of the Senate rejected millions of dollars in proposed funding increases, including an amendment to increase the Department of Transportation’s funding by roughly $14 million to pay for programs like WyoLink and the denial of tens of millions of dollars in funding for construction projects at the University of Wyoming, including funding for the law school.
“That’s one of the ones that if the governor vetoes it, you’ll never have the votes to override it,” Senate President Drew Perkins said Friday. “So we’ll see. It was obviously a message to the university and I wasn't supportive of it, but it had a majority.”
The House of Representatives, meanwhile, kept increases to the budget fairly minimal — shifting around several million dollars from fund to fund while rejecting a number of broad, across-the-board budget cuts to state agencies recommended by Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper.
Beyond a number of relatively minor spending increases, the House’s largest increase was likely a $20 million budget amendment to replace a long-outdated record-keeping system maintained by WYDOT while most recommended spending increases stayed under $1 million each.
But other curious battles remain as well. The Senate passed an amendment involving migration corridor management policy that involved no funding whatsoever, while the House and Senate both passed amendments preventing University of Wyoming students from accessing federal funding, state funding or even the university’s privately funded insurance plan to get an abortion. Meanwhile, the House and the Senate found themselves at odds over granting $500,000 to a fund to support laid-off coal miners, with the House of Representatives voting it down while the frugal Senate chose to adopt it.
Whatever conflicts remain are not unworkable, however. Perkins downplayed the differences between the two chambers in an interview Friday, telling reporters that the amount of money being fought over was ultimately minuscule.
“It’s been that way forever,” he said. “I mean, the House and Senate have always had really different opinions about what they want to do in certain parts of the budget. But if you look at the entirety of the matter, with the school side, the general fund side and all the other funds that are in there, you know, it's a $7 billion exercise. And I bet there's not a lot of difference between the House and the Senate there. So in the grand scheme of things, we're arguing about 5 percent of the budget.”
Ultimately, however, some believe the budget still fails to do what it's supposed to do: put the state on a sustainable fiscal course. While the Senate made the most significant cuts, it failed to devise any significant revenue solutions this session while failing to produce the degree of budget cuts needed to pull the state from its ongoing structural deficit.
"No matter how you look at it, we're burning through the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account at an astounding rate. At the same time, we have failed to do anything this session to raise revenues," Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said in urging his colleagues to vote "no" on passing the budget Friday. "This is not sustainable, and this budget fails in the sense of being truly balanced and reflective of the resources we have going in and out.
"This is a significant moment in our history, and we're not doing anything to raise revenues or cut spending in a way that prevents this landing," he continued. "A soft landing, sure, a crash landing, maybe. But this is not sustainable."
Several others agreed.
"The rate we're going is excessive," said Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper. "We had some opportunities we should have taken but didn't. Now I know we have to pass this — and I'm not urging any more of you to vote no on this — but the magnitude of this is going to force a major cut that I will have to vote for in four years."
But Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, argued that the state has tightened its belt enough over the years, consistently expecting a different outcome only to — two years later — cut spending even further, with no end in sight. Though Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, lamented the lack of votes needed to raise taxes or diversify the state's revenues, Rothfuss argued there was no other path forward.
"The only way we have a vibrant future for the state is with new revenue," Rothfuss said.
The Senate ultimately approved its version of the budget, 22-6 with two excused. The House of Representatives passed theirs by a similar margin -- 48-12.