Wyoming House, Senate end second week of session just millions of dollars apart on budget

Ultimately, however, some believe the budget still fails to do what it's supposed to do: put the state on a sustainable fiscal course. While the Senate made the most significant cuts, it failed to devise any significant revenue solutions this session while failing to produce the degree of budget cuts needed to pull the state from its ongoing structural deficit.

"No matter how you look at it, we're burning through the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account at an astounding rate. At the same time, we have failed to do anything this session to raise revenues," Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said in urging his colleagues to vote "no" on passing the budget Friday. "This is not sustainable, and this budget fails in the sense of being truly balanced and reflective of the resources we have going in and out.

"This is a significant moment in our history, and we're not doing anything to raise revenues or cut spending in a way that prevents this landing," he continued. "A soft landing, sure, a crash landing, maybe. But this is not sustainable."

Several others agreed.