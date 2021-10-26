Wyoming House sends six bills to committee after determining special session will move forward

Six bills will be considered by committees of the Wyoming House of Representatives during a special session that at several points Monday was in jeopardy of not moving forward.
Those bills include:
- a proposal to require that businesses accommodate unvaccinated employees while also allowing K-12 students to be exempt from all mandatory vaccines;
- a bill that provides unemployment benefits to workers leaving employers who don't comply with federal COVID-19 policies, including vaccine mandates;
- a proposal that would penalize businesses for requiring or incentivizing COVID-19 vaccines and another that would require businesses to offer religious and medical exemptions to vaccine policies;
- a bill that allows severance pay to workers who leave jobs because of vaccine requirements; and
- a bill prohibiting employers from enforcing federal vaccine mandates until the judiciary steps in.
This slate of legislation maintains a narrow approach that leadership has stressed since before the session formally began.
“I would abide that it’s only COVID vaccine mandate specific,” Barlow said. “And I think within these six bills, and an understanding with the Senate that they are going to introduce a different potential set of bills, that we would cover the full gamut that may be before you and nothing additional.”
The act of actually assigning this legislation to their respective committees took up just a fraction of the first day of a special session in which proposed rules were rejected in both chambers. Both the House and Senate heard motions to adjourn the session without those rules, but both proposals failed to garner majority support.
The House has declined to debate a bill that would require health officers to give students waivers to mask requirements, a bill to expand Medicaid and a proposal to limit school administrators from passing policies around public health and the COVID-19 pandemic.
