Wyoming House weighs unorthodox methods to fund education

None of these provisions would take effect unless the balance of the LSRA falls below $500 million — which would present an inherent issue to the state’s cash flow. The LSRA currently funds everything from local governments to funding gaps in a plethora of agencies, making the account one of the most critical pieces of balancing the state’s budget.

It will be needed even more, particularly as significant sources of revenue beyond coal, oil and gas remain elusive and those traditional sources decline and are expected to fall even further, according to January projections released by the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group.

But those various savings accounts will likely need saving too. Estimates released by Gov. Mark Gordon’s office this fall anticipate this year’s budget will bring the balance of LSRA down to $1.3 billion this coming biennium. By the end of 2024, Sommers said the balance of LSRA is expected to fall somewhere around $632 million.

“We’re in a definite decline,” he said Monday night. “So do you wanna wait? Or do you wanna do nothing?”