Wyoming House's education funding proposal would find cuts, impose 0.5% sales tax if needed

After debating for much of the afternoon, the Wyoming House of Representatives passed a bill to fund K-12 education Tuesday. That bill will now go before the Senate, and the House now must consider the Senate’s education funding proposal, which that chamber passed last week.

The House bill generates revenue through a 0.5% sales tax imposed only after one of the state’s reserve accounts falls to a certain threshold. A cap is written into that tax, that would remove the additional half percent once that account reached an acceptable level.

The bill also increases how much school districts can keep in their reserve funds for a limited time before the state recaptures that money.

The House bill finds cuts largely in “phantom insurance plans,” or plans no longer in use, through an amendment proposed by Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette.

Barlow told lawmakers that cut will save roughly $60 million, with the savings increasing over several years.

While both chambers may have passed their initial proposals, the debate on how Wyoming should pay for its schools and what should be included in that package is far from over.