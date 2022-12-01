Wyoming Interfaith Network cheers Lummis' vote for marriage equality act

The Wyoming Interfaith Network lauded Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ controversial vote in support of the Respect for Marriage Act, saying it showed a commitment to equality and religious freedom.

“We acknowledge the courage needed to stand for the many who share in a common vision of respect and equality for all,” Rev. Annemarie Delgado, director of the network, said in the statement, which was released after Lummis’ vote Tuesday. “Further, in conjunction with Interfaith Alliance, the Network supports preserving the First Amendment religious freedom protections.”

The network is a “people of religious conviction committed to living faithfully and justly in the world.” The group is composed of religious leaders as well as laypeople from numerous different faith backgrounds, including both Protestant and non-Protestant traditions and smaller faiths, such as Quakerism and Baha’i.

Lummis twice voted in favor of the bill as it passed through the Senate. Her counterpart in the Senate, John Barrasso, voted no; Rep. Liz Cheney voted yes in July, when the bill came through the House.

The Respect for Marriage Act would codify protections for same-sex marriage under federal law, and Lummis’ support drew backlash from within her party. But other groups, including the network, applauded her for supporting the legislation.

“The freedom to marry whom one loves is a matter of human dignity. Religious communities approach sexual orientation in many different ways and the First Amendment prevents the government from interfering in these teachings and effectively denying the religious liberty of some,” the statement said.

The network’s statement is markedly different from that of the Wyoming Pastors Network, which posted an open letter to Lummis requesting that she “reverse course” after her Nov. 16 vote in favor of the legislation.

The pastors network’s letter called for people to support Sen. Mike Lee’s, R-Utah, amendment to the bill. His amendment was rejected on Tuesday, when the Senate passed the bill with a vote of 61-36. It will return to the House before it can go to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it.

In statement, Lummis defended her stance and decision to back the bill, saying that her vote to advance the bill was “guided by two things — the Wyoming Constitution and ensuring religious liberties for all citizens and faith-based organizations were protected.”

“Marriage is a deeply personal issue, and I have listened carefully to individuals across Wyoming to hear their perspective on this matter,” she said.

Lummis’ vote in favor of the act represents a pivot from her past voting record, the Star-Tribune noted in previous reporting. She cosponsored the Marriage and Religious Freedom Act in 2013, which sought to prevent a person from being punished if they hold religious convictions that marriage is only between and man and a woman. In 2015, she cosponsored the State Marriage Defense Act. It gave states ways to get around federal recognition of marriage equality.

Ultimately, the network says in its statement, it wants to foster unity and understanding, not division. The Respect for Marriage Act is a step towards that, it says.

“In a time when our culture seeks to hunker down on opposite sides, we invite people into meaningful conversations in the bonds of peace to work for a better, more equal and just Wyoming and United States of America.”