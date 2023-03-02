CHEYENNE — Wyoming is likely to follow other states in preparing for the possible downfall of a federal law that has for more than 40 years kept Native American foster and adopted kids within their tribal communities.

A bill to codify the federal Indian Child Welfare Act cleared the House on Wednesday with a 39-21 vote. The Senate also checked off on the one House amendment to the bill, which put in place a sunset date of July 2027. The legislation is now headed to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk for his signature.

The 1978 ICWA law prioritizes the placement of Native American kids in foster care or adoption within their tribal communities. But the law is in jeopardy now that there’s a case — Haadland v. Brackeen — before the U.S. Supreme Court challenging its constitutionality.

Opponents of ICWA argue that it’s unconstitutional because it determines the placement of Native American kids based on race. But those who defend it say its procedures are based on political entities — tribal sovereignty — and not race.

Those same arguments came up in debate on the bill among Wyoming lawmakers, with some saying that the bill gives preference to a race and others pushing back on the idea.

“This isn’t necessarily about the race issue,” Cheyenne Republican Rep. Landon Brown said on the floor Wednesday. “This is about granting those rights to the sovereign tribes and giving them their rights, not because of race or skin tone or anything along those lines. And any implication of such is not at all what we’re trying to do.”

Cheyenne Republican Sen. Affie Ellis, the bill’s sponsor and a member of the Navajo Nation, has explained that if the U.S. Supreme Court overrules ICWA on the basis of race, then that could have widespread implications for other areas of American Indian law.

But opponents of the federal law also argue that it exceeds Congress’ power and intrudes on state’s rights. If the high court overthrows ICWA on that basis, then it would be on states to decide what they want to do.

Some states have preemptively put in place their own laws as a backstop in case the high court overturns ICWA. Wyoming doesn’t have such a law on the books. Senate File 94 aims to fill in that gap if the ICWA falls.

The bill doesn’t change anything that’s happening in Wyoming currently and would simply maintain the status quo.

Before the session started, the Tribal Relations Committee worked on and sponsored a bill to create a task force that would study the federal ICWA law and see how it could best be adapted to Wyoming. Gordon signed that bill into law Feb. 18.

But at the last Tribal Relations Committee meeting before the session, Eastern Shoshone Business Council Vice Chairman Michael Ute, reading a statement on behalf of chairman John St. Clair, criticized the approach of solely creating a task force without accompanying stopgap measures to tied the state over if ICWA is overthrown.

“It seems that this committee is just passing the buck with a less than strong approach,” Ute read.

As a result of this feedback, Ellis, who was a member of the Tribal Relations Committee, sponsored the bill to codify ICWA in state statute.

Some lawmakers would have preferred to just create the task force.

Cheyenne Republican Rep. Ben Hornok argued on Wednesday that codifying the law would limit “the relevance and importance of that task force.” He urged his colleagues to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court decision so that the task force could come up with legislation that’s “tailored” to Wyoming.

“Rather than having this as the template, let’s give the task force a lot of leeway on this one so that they can get it right for the state of Wyoming,” he said.

Arguments against that approach echoed what the Eastern Shoshone Business Council brought up at the October Tribal Relations Committee meeting.

Lander Republican Rep. Sarah Penn, who unseated former Rep. Andi LeBeau, a Democrat and member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe, explained again that the codification bill “would act as a bridge” and “maintain the status quo” while the task force figures out what direction the state should take.