Wyoming issues its first hemp license

GF Harvest LLC and Mother’s Hemp Farms LLC jointly received the first hemp processing and producing license to be issued in Wyoming, the state Department of Agriculture confirmed Wednesday.

The companies plan to use the license to grow and process hemp in Wyoming to sell high-protein, gluten-free products.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We are starting with the food quality versions of High Protein and Omega (3,6 and some 9’s) to be added to our food lines that exist today, such as creating a Pure Hemp Oats line," the companies said in its announcement. "This will be our high protein Gluten Free line! We will also be using it for oils, hemp seed and other gluten free oat products to enhance the protein and omega properties."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved Wyoming's industrial hemp plan last month, and Gov. Mark Gordon signed emergency rules last week to allow for a 2020 growing season.

Seaton Smith, president of GF Harvest, said in the release that the company will first use hemp to enhance the nutritional benefit of oats in products like pancake mixes and Instant Pot meals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0