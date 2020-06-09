Wyoming, Japanese companies to pursue carbon capture efforts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wyoming’s effort to bolster global demand for coal will take a step forward next year after this week’s signing of a memorandum of understanding with two Japanese companies to test new carbon capture technologies at the state’s Integrated Test Center near Gillette.

According to a news release, the Japanese government’s Coal Energy Center (JCOAL) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries are officially moving forward with a carbon capture test project at the facility, which has been in the works since 2018.

Construction is set to begin sometime in 2021.

Tuesday’s news is nothing new: State of Wyoming and JCOAL have been working to develop new coal technologies together since the signing of an initial MOU between the two parties in 2016. The project is the latest in a lengthy list of tenants at the facility, which includes companies from Scotland, China, India and around the United States.

Carbon capture technology has also been worked on within the state for some time. Last month, Exxon successfully received approval from the state’s Industrial Siting Council to construct a new carbon capture facility for its natural gas sites in LaBarge.