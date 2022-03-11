Wyoming joins compact for occupational therapists that allows practice across state lines

Wyoming became the 13th state on Friday to join the Occupational Therapy Licensure compact, an interstate agreement that will allow occupational therapists to practice more easily across state lines.

The compact, an initiative by the American Occupational Therapy Association and the National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy, began to form in 2019 and recently took effect when a 10th state — Wisconsin — joined in early February.

Professionals who opt into the group practice in member states under a “compact privilege” can begin providing services much sooner than they would otherwise be able to. The compact also cuts down on redundant requirements, such as those for continuing education, that some therapists holding licenses in multiple states are currently required to fulfill.

Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, the main sponsor of the bill to join the compact, said being a member state would improve access to services, attract more occupational therapists to Wyoming and support military spouses who move frequently.

Concern about military spouses was prominent during discussion on the bill; spouses who practice occupational therapy can be unemployed for several months while they complete their licensing requirements in a new state.

“Licensure compacts not only support military spouses but also the services they offer,” Defense-State Liaison Office Northwest Region Liaison Tammie Perreault said during public testimony on the bill. “It helps military families’ financial stability.”

“In Cheyenne, we have an air force base and spouses needing work, but it’s often not worthwhile for them to go through the licensing process because they’re here temporarily,” owner of Sensational Kids Shellie Szmyd told the Star-Tribune. Szmyd is also a member of the Wyoming Occupational Therapy Association.

Sensational Kids is a group of pediatric clinics located in Sheridan, Casper, Gillette and Cheyenne. Szmyd said there are almost always openings for more staff at her clinics.

“We’re really hoping that this can be a draw that will get people to Wyoming,” she said of the compact.

It could also knock down barriers for candidates who already want to provide services in Wyoming; her clinic in Cheyenne, she said, draws quite a few employees from Colorado because there is an occupational therapy program in Fort Collins. But getting these employees licensed and credentialed in Wyoming can take several months, and some can’t afford to lose out on that income. Under the compact, that process could be reduced to just weeks.

Wyoming is already part of several health-related compacts, including ones that allow nurses and physicians to provide services in participating states. Another compact for emergency medical technicians is in the process of getting started.

According to Wyoming Hospital Association President Eric Boley, these compacts “have been successful as all get out.”

“They have actually been vital during the pandemic because we’ve been able to bring in nurses and physicians,” he said. “From our perspective, they’ve been really really successful.”

States were already receptive to compacts prior to the pandemic. But Lindsay Simineo, a lobbyist with the Wyoming Counseling Association, said COVID has been instrumental in generating more interest (Simineo gave testimony at the legislature on a bill to join another compact for counselors, but that bill failed to enter the Committee of the Whole by deadline).

“Providers in Wyoming were struggling to see clients because of COVID, so it has really opened their minds to the idea that this is beneficial and that there is a need for it,” she said.

In some ways, the pandemic provided a preview of what it might look like to be part of a compact.

Some states modified their licensure requirements for telehealth and in-person medical care during COVID. Many modifications around in-person care were initially geared toward expanding the vaccine workforce, but some also allowed health workers to provide other services across state lines. These modifications provided flexibility for a workforce that continues to be stretched thin.

In a rural state, keeping this kind of flexibility in place could make services available to more Wyomingites.

“Us being a rural state definitely is a huge reason why we’re pushing these compacts,” Simineo said. “It’s agreed upon that compacts are not going to solve the workforce issue, but we’re open to any tools that will help. We’re having to look at all the solutions.”

Szmyd said this could also be particularly impactful for small border communities.

The Occupational Therapy Licensure Compact is not up and running at this point. Meghan Pudeler, the compact’s manager of state affairs, said a commission will meet sometime this summer to draft the compact’s bylaws and create a database for licensure information. Pudeler estimated that it will take 12 to 18 months before therapists can start taking advantage of the compact’s benefits.

Since Wyoming joined early on in the compact’s enactment, Wyoming Board of Occupational Therapy Director Greg Searls said during public testimony that the state could play a role in the group’s rulemaking.

