Wyoming lawmaker criticized after commenting on appearance of Wyoming Women’s Council chairwoman

It's a factor, Duncan said, that impacted even her own ability to speak out.

"When it first happened, I was shocked," she said. "Then I was frustrated. Respectful men have to step up and say something, because me being the only female on the committee is a double-edged sword. If I say something, I can either come across as weak, or I can come across as something else. If I have leadership aspirations, I could be punished. I can be an aggressor if I speak up. We still have that cross to bear. But after the meeting, I was frustrated at myself, because I actually condoned the behavior, and I contributed to the culture by being silent."

Ironically, concerns about representation, Wilmetti said, was also one of the primary issues facing women included within her organization’s presentation.

“[Anderson’s comments] reinforces the message that the Legislature is not a place women should be,” said Simon. “It’s not like he paid compliments to every man that presented […] it reinforces that our expertise is not what we’re valued for.”

And accountability is rare: While disciplinary measures for lawmakers are handled internally and privately, either by the speaker of the House or the Senate president, Anderson said he was not anticipated to face any repercussions for his comments.