Wyoming lawmakers advance legislation repealing beef checkoff penalties

This is not the first time the House will take on a checkoff penalty repeal bill. After a failed attempt to pass it in the House of Representatives in 2016, a similar piece of legislation failed introduction in the Senate the following year despite passing the House by a 50-9 vote.

While the legislation would not have any direct effect on the federal program, meaning ranchers would still pay $1 per head, Magagna argued that the repeal of a longstanding backup to the program could signify a greater discontent with the national beef checkoff program — which some ranchers believe disproportionately favors large-scale producers over small, independent ranchers.

“Frankly I was surprised, because four or five people who voted ‘no’ two years ago voted ‘yes’ today,” Magagna said in an interview with the Star-Tribune. “In Wyoming statute, there is a whole mechanism in place regarding checkoffs already, so why go in and only pull out one piece? It doesn’t make any sense. Whether we should have that mechanism or not, maybe that’s a valid discussion, but going in and pulling out one item … I think it’s more of a way to make a statement than it is to have an impact.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}