Wyoming lawmakers advance legislation repealing beef checkoff penalties

CHEYENNE — Members of the House Agricultural Committee voted 6-2 on Thursday to repeal penalties for Wyoming ranchers who refuse to comply with the state’s beef checkoff rules, a longstanding provision intended to fund the state’s beef council. It appeared to be a protest vote against the Cattlemen’s Beef Board — a national institution that oversees the promotion of the beef industry.
The beef checkoff program is a national initiative overseen by the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board since provisions to fund the program were written into the 1985 Farm Bill. The mandatory program imposes a charge of $1 per head of cattle to promote beef domestically and abroad, conduct programs both in-state and nationally, and dispel notions that cattle production operations are bad for the environment. States that buy into the program — like Wyoming — retain up to half of that as a means to fund beef councils at the state level.
Prior to 1986, however, Wyoming had its own checkoff program, charging 25 cents per head and imposing a $750 fine for non-compliance — a fine that, to date, has never been imposed. While Rep. Hans Hunt, R-Newcastle, the bill’s sponsor, argued this presented a strong case for doing away with the fine entirely, Wyoming Stock Growers Association Executive Director Jim Magagna, whose association “strongly opposed” the bill, said the state’s existing regulations were a necessary back-up plan in the off chance the federal government did away with supports for the state-level programs.
This is not the first time the House will take on a checkoff penalty repeal bill. After a failed attempt to pass it in the House of Representatives in 2016, a similar piece of legislation failed introduction in the Senate the following year despite passing the House by a 50-9 vote.
While the legislation would not have any direct effect on the federal program, meaning ranchers would still pay $1 per head, Magagna argued that the repeal of a longstanding backup to the program could signify a greater discontent with the national beef checkoff program — which some ranchers believe disproportionately favors large-scale producers over small, independent ranchers.
“Frankly I was surprised, because four or five people who voted ‘no’ two years ago voted ‘yes’ today,” Magagna said in an interview with the Star-Tribune. “In Wyoming statute, there is a whole mechanism in place regarding checkoffs already, so why go in and only pull out one piece? It doesn’t make any sense. Whether we should have that mechanism or not, maybe that’s a valid discussion, but going in and pulling out one item … I think it’s more of a way to make a statement than it is to have an impact.”
While large-scale packers only maintain a single seat on the national board, Hunt says that the organization does not treat small, independent cattle producers fairly, leading him to call for a “complete overhaul and reform” of the system.
“For small, family, independent producers, they are no longer having their voices represented the way that they should,” Hunt said. “That money — that $1 per head — is being used to pay for government speech and is not being utilized in a way that represents all producers. I realize that is a difficult thing to do, but when the packing industry is so consolidated — three packers control 85 percent of the industry — they have such a sway and an influence over how that money is spent and what message is getting out there that the independent cattlemen no longer have a real say.”
There have been increasing efforts to overturn beef checkoff rules in other states in recent years. In Montana, R-CALF USA — a rancher’s organization the Hunt family has been associated with — sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture in an effort to dismantle the program, arguing in a 2018 lawsuit it amounted to an unconstitutional tax on their products.
Magagna, however, argues that the national program still has a purpose in keeping beef competitive, particularly as products like lab-grown meat and other plant-based options rise to prominence.
“There’s just some divisiveness in the industry and checkoffs are a victim of it,” Magagna said.