Wyoming lawmakers advance pair of business relief bills

Wyoming lawmakers advanced a bill Tuesday that, if adopted by the Legislature later this year, would allow workers whose hours have been reduced by their employers to seek unemployment benefits to make up for wages they otherwise would have been able to earn.
Called a short-term compensation plan, the proposal would theoretically allow cash-burdened employers to avoid laying off or furloughing valuable employees while lessening the burden on the state’s unemployment trust fund: a “win-win-win” scenario for the state, workers and business owners alike as unemployment rates remain persistent across Wyoming heading into August.
The bill passed unanimously by the Joint Committee on Minerals, Business, and Economic Development with few amendments Tuesday morning and, if adopted, would stand up the program under the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services with approximately $177,000 in funding appropriated by federal coronavirus relief.
Common in many states around the country, Wyoming has never adopted a short-term compensation plan as part of its unemployment services. Some, like Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, questioned the long-term administrative costs of standing up a program, particularly given a federal provision requiring states to keep it on the books for a minimum of five years.
For the states that have adopted them, however, short-term compensation plans have proven to be extremely popular, with just one state backtracking support for the program nationwide, according to Department of Workforce Services Director Robin Sessions Cooley.
While there was no hard data to support a cost-benefit case on the employer side, Sessions Cooley told committee members that the program would likely result in fewer unemployment claims filed with the state, fewer layoffs, and fewer hits to the employer’s experience rating, citing statistics from short-term compensation programs in states like Colorado and Texas in the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As business people, you recognize the cost of hiring and training individuals is tremendous,” she said. “This will keep them attached to you and develop their loyalty to your business, and then they’ll come back and you’ll have a workforce you don’t have to train. … Incidentally, this is going to save money for employers.”
Relief for major businesses
The Joint Minerals Committee also advanced legislation Tuesday intended to provide up to $1.5 million in payroll relief for businesses in sectors like oil and mineral extraction that are considered too large to receive funding from the state’s existing business relief programs passed earlier this year.
The bill, which passed with all but one committee member in favor, would grant a share of hundreds of millions of dollars in emergency relief funding set aside by the Legislature earlier this year to any business with more than $10 million in payroll and $1 million in annual property tax payments that, for some reason, were not eligible for emergency funding from the federal coronavirus relief bill, a category that includes a number of manufacturing, mining and extraction companies. To qualify, businesses need to prove at least a 25% year-over-year loss in revenues, sales or production at the height of the pandemic, which includes the months of April, May and June, and must commit to staying within the state.
While not a significant in the budgets of most major companies across the state, Rep. Don Burkhart, R-Rawlins — who carried the bill — said the legislation was intended to help support the state’s largest employers, which have otherwise been shut out from emergency relief funding.
While there is language contained in the bill that specifies the funds should be used only for specific purposes and was intended to keep people employed, Laramie Sen. Chris Rothfuss — the only lawmaker to vote against it — suggested the lack of sideboards for the money contained within the bill could potentially be used by commodities-driven businesses that routinely see volatile revenues.
Without proper restrictions, Rothfuss suggested, those businesses could take advantage of a bad year in the market by using their poor performance to qualify for money that could then be used to offset the cost of $1.5 million in payouts to executives, particularly given that lost revenues don’t necessarily mean that a business is no longer profitable.
“I don’t think that’s the intent of this bill — it’s to make workers whole again — but I’m concerned that is a viable scenario,” he said.
While the trona and oil industries, which supported the bill, pushed back on this idea, representatives for the Wyoming Mining Association and Sinclair Oil successfully lobbied the committee to narrowly overturn a provision in the bill that would have required them to keep 90% of their March payroll employed through the year 2023, arguing it was unrealistic.
Jody Levin, a lobbyist representing the state’s trona mining interests, went as far to argue that with current market conditions and uncertainty, most trona companies would likely not take the funds under that standard while Adam Suess, Sinclair Oil’s vice president of government and external affairs, argued that his company’s losses included not just a decline in demand, but the lost expense of capital costs and the pressures of international demand.
An amendment to reverse the requirement was eventually brought by Biteman, who argued the provision would impact the companies that are “hurting the most” while rewarding those on solid footing, unlike coal and oil.
“To maintain that 90% threshold is unrealistic and ties the hands of companies that might take advantage of this program,” he said.
While Burkhart pushed back, arguing that the amendment could open the door to businesses taking the money and moving manufacturing jobs out of the state, Biteman’s amendment eventually passed 7-6.
When will these go into effect?
As of now, it is unclear when the Legislature would ultimately vote on the two bills.
While the funds need to be expended prior to the late December deadline set by the feds, Legislative leadership has not set a date for when it will convene in a second special session after calling off a tentative date in June.
However, officials like House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper, and others have hinted a second session will likely take place after the primary elections in mid-August, most likely in late summer to early fall.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.