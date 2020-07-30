Wyoming lawmakers advance pair of business relief bills

While there was no hard data to support a cost-benefit case on the employer side, Sessions Cooley told committee members that the program would likely result in fewer unemployment claims filed with the state, fewer layoffs, and fewer hits to the employer’s experience rating, citing statistics from short-term compensation programs in states like Colorado and Texas in the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As business people, you recognize the cost of hiring and training individuals is tremendous,” she said. “This will keep them attached to you and develop their loyalty to your business, and then they’ll come back and you’ll have a workforce you don’t have to train. … Incidentally, this is going to save money for employers.”

Relief for major businesses

The Joint Minerals Committee also advanced legislation Tuesday intended to provide up to $1.5 million in payroll relief for businesses in sectors like oil and mineral extraction that are considered too large to receive funding from the state’s existing business relief programs passed earlier this year.