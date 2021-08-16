Wyoming lawmakers begin process of redistricting

Wyoming’s redistricting process is in full swing.
The Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee met Monday to start the process of addressing the population changes that have occurred since the previous census.
The changes to legislative districts will not be that dramatic, as Wyoming’s population did not change much. But there are a couple areas that need to be addressed because of more localized gains and losses in population, multiple lawmakers said at the meeting.
“It’s surprisingly similar to what it was 10 years ago,” said Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper, who is embarking on his fifth redistricting processes.
But there were some changes.
Sublette County lost the largest proportion of its population, while nearby Star Valley in Lincoln County experienced substantial growth. Laramie County, particularly on the east side, saw a huge rise in population compared to the rest of the state. Those changes could shift the number of lawmakers for those areas.
Big Horn Basin shrunk in population by roughly one representative, which is going to be the trickiest one to address because of its location.
“The Big Horn Basin will be a problem,” Scott said.
More broadly, the state lost residents in its rural areas, which makes mapping hard because those tend to be large geographic regions with very few people in them. That geography forces lawmakers to represent people in multiple counties with starkly different interests, several lawmakers said.
In one of the few votes of the day, the committee decided to group legislative districts into regions, rather than a “free for all” across the entire state.
Currently, the Legislature is made up of 60 representatives and 30 senators. It’s possible the split could change. But no matter the changes, the Wyoming Legislature must have at least twice the number of representatives as it does senators, but no more than three times the representatives compared to senators. Per federal guidelines, the congressional districts have not been drawn based on county lines since before the 1970s.
The public will have access to a portal to submit their own maps showing how they think the district lines should be drawn, which is new. Opening the portal to the public is projected to cost around $40,000, which the Legislative Service Office was budgeted for.
Some lawmakers, namely committee co-chairman Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devil’s tower, and Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle, were passionately in favor of making the portal public.
“Forty thousand dollars is a cheap investment because of the value of it,” Driskill said. “It’s amazing what people can come up with,” he later added. “I think they’re gonna come with splits within regions that we didn’t see.”
Exactly how the public portal will function remains to be seen.
The meeting did not glide by without tension.
Chairmen from the Republican parties of Carbon and Sheridan counties, Joey Correnti and Bryan Miller respectively, argued for having one senator for every county.
Towards the end of Miller’s testimony, Case did not hold back.
“This falls apart on its face and why do you waste our time with this? Why do you waste our time with this? Just stop,” Case said.
Often when it comes to redistricting, gerrymandering is at the forefront of politicians’ minds when designing them. But not in Wyoming, Scott said.
“We don’t have enough Democrats to gerrymander,” he told the Star-Tribune.
This interim committee meeting did not make many big moves, as some lawmakers thought it was premature to do so. But it laid a decent groundwork for what needs to be most urgently addressed.
As certain lawmakers attempted to move forward, others felt the committee did not have sufficient knowledge yet.
“Trying to settle all of this right now is way premature,” Case said. “It would be efficient, but I don’t think it would be inclusive of the public.”
The committee is expected to sponsor a bill for next year’s budget session. It’s not likely to undergo dramatic changes, but lawmakers have been known to shift district lines in the name of self-interest.
The committee will meet next on Sep. 2 and 3 in Sheridan, but will not spend the whole time on redistricting as they did Monday.
“We’re really off to a good start,” Driskill said. “The public is gonna have a really good sense of what we’re trying to do and how to go about it.”
