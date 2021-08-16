Wyoming lawmakers begin process of redistricting

More broadly, the state lost residents in its rural areas, which makes mapping hard because those tend to be large geographic regions with very few people in them. That geography forces lawmakers to represent people in multiple counties with starkly different interests, several lawmakers said.

In one of the few votes of the day, the committee decided to group legislative districts into regions, rather than a “free for all” across the entire state.

Currently, the Legislature is made up of 60 representatives and 30 senators. It’s possible the split could change. But no matter the changes, the Wyoming Legislature must have at least twice the number of representatives as it does senators, but no more than three times the representatives compared to senators. Per federal guidelines, the congressional districts have not been drawn based on county lines since before the 1970s.

The public will have access to a portal to submit their own maps showing how they think the district lines should be drawn, which is new. Opening the portal to the public is projected to cost around $40,000, which the Legislative Service Office was budgeted for.

Some lawmakers, namely committee co-chairman Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devil’s tower, and Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle, were passionately in favor of making the portal public.

