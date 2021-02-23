Wyoming lawmakers defeat repeal of tax exemptions on data centers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Betsey Hale – the CEO of Cheyenne economic development arm, Cheyenne LEADS – said her region’s four data centers have so far amounted to $1.5 billion in capital investment since 2010 and growing. Combined, all four data centers generate an estimated $82 million to the state’s GDP in direct and indirect economic activity every year, support 140 vendors, and have paid $40 million in property taxes and $18.8 million in sales taxes since they’ve been constructed.

By repealing that tax exemption, Hale said Wyoming could hinder its attractiveness in a highly competitive space. Last week, she said, she mentioned the possibility of the state eliminating the data center tax exemption to one prospect looking at bringing a 1-million-square-foot project to the region, only to be told they have “five other states” they could take the project to and receive additional incentives on top of the data center exemption.

“Had the incentive not been in place,” Brian Heithoff, the former chair of Cheyenne LEADS said, “most of these businesses would have located elsewhere.”