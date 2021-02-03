Wyoming lawmakers defeat suicide prevention legislation

Wyoming lawmakers defeated legislation Wednesday intended to help reduce spiking levels of teen suicide in the state.
The bill – with failed at introduction by a 34-26 margin -- would have required school districts to provide mandatory training for students to recognize peers at-risk for suicide. Advocates thought the initiative could help to offset a rising trend in one of the nation’s highest-risk states for death by suicide by building off 2014 law requiring teachers to undergo similar training.
Though there are suicide prevention resources in Wyoming including the state’s Safe to Tell Program and a suicide prevention hotline, experts have pressed the state to go further. In 2017, the state completed a suicide prevention plan that, among other objectives, sought to implement increased levels of training in public and private forums to help people recognize at-risk behavior for suicide.
While House Majority Floor Leader Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, noted school districts can do this on their own, House Bill 62 would have established a priority with a “light hand.” Others said the legislation would have sent a message that state leaders were trying to solve the problem by giving students and educators tools to recognize high-risk behavior before it escalates.
According to the Wyoming Division of Victim’s Services, suicide is currently the second-leading cause of death for ages 10-24 and among that age group, approximately 80% of those victims show clear warning signs prior to committing the act, making peer recognition a key tool for educators and students in preventing those deaths.
And those numbers have been increasing: a sweeping 2019 report by United Health found that teen suicide rates had jumped by approximately 40% since 2016, helping drive a steady increase in suicide deaths across Wyoming over the last decade, according to numbers from the Wyoming Department of Health’s Vital Statistics Service.
Wyoming had the nation's highest suicide rate in 2018, the most recent year with available data, according to the CDC.
After a long and emotionally-charged debate that featured many lawmakers sharing their own experiences in losing loved ones to suicide, most legislators ultimately felt the one-page bill did not do nearly enough, saying it amounted to an unfunded mandate that would take class time away from educators already under pressure from years of reduced budgets. The bill would have required an hour of training each year.
“This is the proverbial camel’s nose under the tent,” said Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne. “I worry about what more we might require from these teachers and the education system when it comes to suicide prevention.”
“It seems more symbolism than substance,” said Rep. Art Washut, R-Casper, who voted against the bill.
While some pointed to existing resources available already, others – like Rep. Timothy Hallinan, R-Gillette – said that other societal issues were more to blame for rising rates of suicide among Wyoming’s young people.
In his own testimony on the bill, Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette – who said he lost his own son to suicide – suggested that government mandates were not the solution to solving the state’s suicide problem. Instead, he suggested that families – or religion -- could fill the void.
“If we try to solve this problem the way we’ve been trying to solve it, I think we’ll see an increase in suicides," Bear said. "And those who want to hold us to account for that will continue to be upset. Until we’re prepared to change the way we teach children – and the way we have pushed faith out of the schools – we cannot hold these schools to account for dealing with this particular issue.
“We can start solving this problem right now by killing this bill,” he added. “We need to stop trying to solve this problem through the Legislature and through the education system of this state.”
For others, the bill's defeat was seen as failure to meet a need pushed for by the state’s young people themselves. When the Legislature’s Joint Education committee initially moved the bill in December, they did so at the request of Wyoming high schoolers who had lost friends and family to suicide.
Students at the time told lawmakers they might have been able to intervene if they’d had the proper training to do so.
“Young people came to us to educate them on how to help their peers considering suicide,” Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, wrote in a tweet following the vote. “HB0062 failed introduction in Wyoming which ranks in the top 2 states in suicide rates. My heart is heavy. Young people, I see you. People struggling with suicide, I value you.”