Wyoming lawmakers defeat suicide prevention legislation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is the proverbial camel’s nose under the tent,” said Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne. “I worry about what more we might require from these teachers and the education system when it comes to suicide prevention.”

“It seems more symbolism than substance,” said Rep. Art Washut, R-Casper, who voted against the bill.

While some pointed to existing resources available already, others – like Rep. Timothy Hallinan, R-Gillette – said that other societal issues were more to blame for rising rates of suicide among Wyoming’s young people.

In his own testimony on the bill, Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette – who said he lost his own son to suicide – suggested that government mandates were not the solution to solving the state’s suicide problem. Instead, he suggested that families – or religion -- could fill the void.

“If we try to solve this problem the way we’ve been trying to solve it, I think we’ll see an increase in suicides," Bear said. "And those who want to hold us to account for that will continue to be upset. Until we’re prepared to change the way we teach children – and the way we have pushed faith out of the schools – we cannot hold these schools to account for dealing with this particular issue.