Wyoming lawmakers finalizing budget deal

Part of the reason that lawmakers were able to reach an agreement with relative ease was due to the federal stimulus package signed into law earlier this month, House Speaker Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, told reporters Friday. Wyoming is set to receive roughly $1 billion under the American Rescue Plan, and although that money will not be deployed for several months — and is not being used in the supplemental budget proposal — the promise of that money helped to smooth out some of the differences between the bodies.

“We’re not actually counting on federal dollars to do these things,” Barlow said of the restorations. “We’re going to use our own dollars to do what we’re doing in the budget, one, to maintain a maintenance of effort, and two, because there are programs that we don’t need to cut. Revenues are better.”

With regards to the federal money coming in, the state Legislature will likely reconvene for a special session sometime in July to determine the best ways to use the influx of funding. State leaders are still awaiting further guidance from the federal government on ways that Wyoming will be able to use that money, according to House Majority Leader Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale.