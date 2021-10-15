Wyoming lawmakers have voted to hold a special session. But another hurdle remains.

The Wyoming State Legislature has voted to hold a special session to combat federal vaccine mandates, but another obstacle remains.

When results of the vote came in Thursday evening, there were 36 lawmakers in the House and 18 in the Senate in favor of the special session, clearing the majority that was needed in each chamber (The Senate currently has 30 members, while the House currently has 59).

But once they gather, lawmakers will need to approve rules for the session. That will necessitate another vote on the session’s first day, and it requires a supermajority — or two-thirds — of each chamber. Past votes on the special session have not received a two-thirds majority.

If the rules proposed by legislative leadership do not obtain the needed votes, those leaders will move to adjourn the session, according to a Tuesday memo from Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, and Speaker of the House Eric Barlow, R-Gillette.

“We will ask the respective majority floor leader to move for an immediate adjournment of the special session without considering any legislation,” they wrote in the memo.