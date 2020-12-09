Wyoming lawmakers, lawmakers-to-be ask Gordon to join lawsuit contesting Biden's victory

“The Texas lawsuit, if it is taken up by the Supreme Court, will provide the highest Court an opportunity to review concerns about the outcome of the election in four states,” the statement reads. “The Governor believes that fair and lawful elections are essential to our democracy, but it should be noted that this lawsuit is operating on a short timeline and Wyoming did not receive advance notice to be able to thoroughly review the filing before today.”

Like most Republicans, Gordon has avoided congratulating Biden on his victory. A week after the election, the governor tweeted that the country “should ensure that every legal vote is counted properly.”

“When a result is confirmed congratulations for the winner will be in order,” Gordon wrote.

In Wyoming’s recently completed congressional races, Gordon did not wait until the result was confirmed to congratulate Senator-elect Cynthia Lummis or Rep. Liz Cheney. In both races, he congratulated them within about a half hour of the polls closing when the race had been called by the Associated Press but most votes had yet to be counted.

President joins 'the big one'

