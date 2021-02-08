Wyoming lawmakers look to limit public health officer authority

None of the three bills have yet been acted on.

Another similar proposal, House Bill 56, introduced Jan. 12 by Dan Laursen, R-Powell, would impose limitations on public health orders only if the orders sought to close public or private facilities for more than 15 days. In that situation, the Legislature would need to ratify the mandate, and local elected officials would need to ratify county or municipal actions to that effect.

Currently, the state health officer has the authority to impose public health orders without approval from the Legislature or the governor, though Gov. Mark Gordon and Wyoming health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist have said decisions made during the pandemic have been made collaboratively.

The chain of legislation follows a nationwide trend. Similar bills have been introduced in statehouses across the U.S., including in Ohio, New Mexico, New York, Idaho and Montana.

The legislation being introduced nationwide varies in scope, but predominantly focuses on executive power over public health mandates.