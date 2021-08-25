Wyoming lawmakers mourn death of longtime Capitol staff member

Wyoming’s Capitol has lost a familiar and friendly face.

George Geyer, who served in various capacities at the Capitol building since 2007, died Friday at the age of 81.

Most recently, he worked as a doorman, a post he had held since 2017. In that role, he was responsible for both security and decorum at the Capitol. Geyer was one of the first people lawmakers would see as they made their way into the building.

“Whenever I came in early, George would be at the front door and we always had a chat,” said Rep. Cathay Connolly, D-Laramie. “It was one of the bright elements of the day. It made it a joy to walk in the front door every day.”

Geyer, lawmakers said, would remember them all by name, flashing a big smile as they entered.

“He is just gonna be one of those people who we just can’t replace,” said Wendy Harding, chief clerk for the Wyoming House of Representatives.

Even when he had to be firm, which came with the territory, he still maintained his famous smile.

“I know he had to throw a couple people out over the years. He’d always do it in a friendly way,” said Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, who knew Geyer for roughly six years.