Wyoming lawmakers mourn death of longtime Capitol staff member

Wyoming’s Capitol has lost a familiar and friendly face.
George Geyer, who served in various capacities at the Capitol building since 2007, died Friday at the age of 81.
Most recently, he worked as a doorman, a post he had held since 2017. In that role, he was responsible for both security and decorum at the Capitol. Geyer was one of the first people lawmakers would see as they made their way into the building.
“Whenever I came in early, George would be at the front door and we always had a chat,” said Rep. Cathay Connolly, D-Laramie. “It was one of the bright elements of the day. It made it a joy to walk in the front door every day.”
Geyer, lawmakers said, would remember them all by name, flashing a big smile as they entered.
“He is just gonna be one of those people who we just can’t replace,” said Wendy Harding, chief clerk for the Wyoming House of Representatives.
Even when he had to be firm, which came with the territory, he still maintained his famous smile.
“I know he had to throw a couple people out over the years. He’d always do it in a friendly way,” said Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, who knew Geyer for roughly six years.
During a point in the pandemic, no more than 10 people were allowed in the lobby area that Geyer manned, which meant he was responsible for maintaining the maximum capacity.
“He made sure we kept our numbers down, and he did it in such a friendly way,” Harding said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen him mad.”
Before his stint as a doorman, Geyer worked as an afternoon and night watchman from 2007-2012. In 2013, he became the assistant chief clerk, a post he held until 2014. He then took roughly two years off from the Capitol, but other staffers were eager to get him back. They reached out and asked him to return and work as a doorman. He agreed in 2017 and served in that job during the legislative session until his death.
Such roles are not high-paying and are often staffed by retirees.
“They’re basically volunteers,” said Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, who said he talked to Geyer every morning during the session.
Despite the fact that almost all his colleagues were politicians or worked in politics in some capacity, Geyer never discussed such matters with them.
“Sometimes you can tell the political ideology of the staff, but he was nice to everybody,” Zwonitzer said. Connolly, a long-serving Democrat, confirmed this account.
In fact, no one the Star-Tribune contacted for this story knew Geyer’s political leanings.
“I have no idea, never really talked politics ever really,” Harshman said.
Geyer died of complications from COVID-19, but was fully vaccinated according to an obituary (hospitalizations or deaths among the vaccinated are exceedingly rare, according to the CDC). It is unclear where he contracted the virus.
There will be no visitation or memorial service.
“That is disappointing but completely understandable because he died of COVID,” Connolly said.
Outside of the Legislature, George volunteered at Cheyenne Frontier Days, working in the ticket committee and the parade committee, where he organized the youth program for the rodeo, according to an obituary.
“The students are really crushed. The youth just absolutely adored him,” Harding said.
Before he was a familiar face in the Capitol, Geyer was a history teacher and football coach for many years.
He also loved the outdoors, according to an obituary. He could often be found hiking, fishing, camping, hunting or traveling with Carol, his wife of 57 years. He is survived by his wife, three daughters and four grandchildren.
In place of flowers, donations may be made to a local football program or Cheyenne Frontier Days.
“It’s not going to be the same going back without George,” Connolly said.
