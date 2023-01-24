Wyoming lawmakers once again consider journalist protections

Wyoming is one of two states without any recognized protections for journalists.

As it stands, a court or another authoritative body in the state can subpoena a reporter and compel them to disclose their sources and materials, even if the source is confidential or has expressed concerned for their safety.

If they don’t, they can risk a fine or jail time.

Wyoming lawmakers have weighed legislation that would enshrine journalist protections (also known as reporter’s privilege) in law for years, but with no success.

After multiple failed attempts, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, is once again leading the charge.

Zwonitzer alongside members of both the Senate and House has sponsored House Bill 91, which would codify reporter’s privilege and allow Wyoming journalists to protect their sources without fear of retribution.

The protections would apply to newspapers, magazines and digital news sites, as well as television and radio stations.

Reporters could shield confidential audio recordings, notes, documents and other information they have collected from both criminal and civil court proceedings.

While journalists would have a right to privileged communication with their sources, they would have to prove that the information is protected under law if subpoenaed.

With relatively few journalists and news outlets in the state, the protection of whistleblowers can be critical for finding the truth, Zwonitzer said.

“In a small state like Wyoming, there's a limited number of people they could go to. I think it's more important here than anywhere to ensure that [whistleblowers] can be protected,” Zwonitzer said.

House Bill 91 would broadly safeguard reporters and their sources, but it does allow for two exceptions – if a reporter collects information that exposes “imminent risk of death or serious bodily harm” or is pertinent to a defamation lawsuit.

Wyoming and Hawaii are the only two states without a shield law or privilege recognized by the courts, according to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, an advocacy group that champions press freedoms.

The Legislature reviewed bills that would have established a reporter’s privilege in the 2020 budget and 2021 general sessions, but they failed to gain traction.

Zwonitzer sponsored the 2021 bill, which made it through the house before being killed by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Not much is different this time around – the bill is the same as the one proposed in 2021 and support for it is unclear. But Zwonitzer said he was asked to again carry the bill by journalism groups, including the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters.

In 2021, lawmakers debated who should be considered a reporter and the extent of the protections before killing the bill, issues that remain a point of discussion, especially with the rise of “citizen journalism,” where those in the broader public rather than professional journalists work to spread news, Zwonitzer said.

“There's always been some controversy over who is and who isn't a journalist and we still are kind of wrestling with that this year,” he said.

House Bill 91 was introduced and referred to the House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee last Wednesday.

The need for concrete reporter’s protections might not be apparent – Wyoming has never had a journalist who was jailed or fined for refusing to comply with a subpoena – but reporters in the state have been increasingly targeted to disclose their sources and other information, said Bruce Moats, a Cheyenne attorney who specializes in the First Amendment and media law.

Subpoenas can impact the freedom of the press, especially in cases where a source may tip off a journalist to wrongdoing.

In the past, reporters in Wyoming have been asked to reveal not only the sources they cite in their stories, but also those that they never included in print or on air, Moats said.

“There's the dread of a chilling effect if sources know that what they say to a reporter may end up at the top of some kind of court case later on,” he said.

Journalists are already guaranteed some protections under the First Amendment, Moats said, but the shield law put forward by Zwonitzer and other lawmakers could have both a substantive and symbolic impact.

“There's something to be said for a pronouncement by the Legislature that this is something important. I think that cannot be overlooked or underestimated,” he said.

