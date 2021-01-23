Wyoming lawmakers prepare plunge into significant budget cuts

Revenue measures like an income tax on the state’s wealthiest residents, real estate transfer taxes, a toll on Interstate 80, and a tax on wind energy, for example – all face significant opposition from politicians and special interests alike, even as groups like the Wyoming Taxpayers’ Association have become active partners in helping to broaden Wyoming’s tax base.

Meanwhile, several hard-line conservative lawmakers are pushing bills to make taxes even more difficult to pass, with Sen. Tom James, R-Rock Springs – a revenue committee member – introducing a bill this week designed to carve the Legislature out of the process and put taxes directly to voters. Salazar also announced this week he would be co-sponsoring legislation to cap any property tax increases in any one year to 3% the prior year's amount, slowing tax burdens on home owners but reducing tools for municipal governments to balance budgets amid declines in fossil fuel revenues.

“I sort of think this is our time in the wilderness,” Case said Thursday. “I’m serious about that. We’re going to have a tough stretch. I think even the people who make the appointments to the committees realize things are going to be worse, and we’re going to need to at least prepare the way.”