Wyoming lawmakers race to regulate a pandemic that's still in progress

As the state ramps up its vaccination efforts, the Wyoming Legislature has begun working on several bills tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposals include liability protections for businesses and new limits on the power of public health officials.
Meeting remotely on Wednesday, the Legislature’s Senate Judiciary Committee considered one of two bills seeking to add protections for businesses that might face lawsuits from customers exposed to COVID-19 in their establishments, a move critics say could unnecessarily hinder the public’s right to trial.
The day before, lawmakers tabled a bill to create a committee tasked with examining the constitutionality of Wyoming’s response to the pandemic, with plans to reintroduce the legislation during a planned in-person session this spring.
Also on the docket: a bill intended to rein in the power of public health officials. It awaits additional debate after efforts to introduce similar legislation were rejected throughout the 2020 interim session.
The four bills underscore the skepticism among some lawmakers toward the state’s response to the pandemic. While a bill to create a pandemic response review team within the legislature was ultimately postponed until the spring by one Senate committee, some lawmakers were adamant that work continue on the legislation, with Sen. Ogden Driskill saying he believed a retroactive examination of the pandemic was sought after by the public.
Meanwhile Wednesday, lawmakers in the Senate Judiciary Committee continued to contemplate legislation to strengthen protections for businesses from liability, despite there already being existing statutes on the books passed in a 2020 Special Session. On Wednesday, opponents of the bill — like the Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association — argued those laws appear to be working as currently designed and have yet to be challenged since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If new legislation was passed, they argued, it could potentially create a disparity between the rights afforded to the public and employees of businesses, who can apply for worker’s compensation if they contract COVID-19 on the job.
Bradley Cave — a lobbyist for the Wyoming Business Alliance, which helped craft the bill — noted that the laws were not a “get out of jail free” card for businesses. For example, businesses that do not comply with public health orders could still be sued for gross negligence or willful misconduct.
Critics however, argued the language in the bill would impose an unrealistically high burden of proof. Litigants would need to be highly specific about their complaints and be able to overwhelmingly prove that they had contracted COVID-19 at a business, something that is already a challenge under existing law.
By introducing ambiguous standards for businesses like “substantial compliance” or “good faith” adherence to public guidelines, critics argued the legislation could actually have an unintended effect of increasing protections to a point where businesses might actually be less vigilant.
“We don’t want to disincentivize businesses from doing the right thing and following the public health orders for the duration of the public health crisis we’re in,” said Beth Lance, the outgoing president of the Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association.
With a Democratic administration in Washington — and similar, federal liability protections favored by Republicans likely dead — bill advocates said they needed to step up on behalf of businesses already struggling to make ends meet and protect them from frivolous risks to their livelihoods.
“We have the opportunity to take steps to protect our businesses,” Wyoming Business Alliance president Cindy Delancey told lawmakers Wednesday.