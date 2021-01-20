Wyoming lawmakers race to regulate a pandemic that's still in progress

Meanwhile Wednesday, lawmakers in the Senate Judiciary Committee continued to contemplate legislation to strengthen protections for businesses from liability, despite there already being existing statutes on the books passed in a 2020 Special Session. On Wednesday, opponents of the bill — like the Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association — argued those laws appear to be working as currently designed and have yet to be challenged since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If new legislation was passed, they argued, it could potentially create a disparity between the rights afforded to the public and employees of businesses, who can apply for worker’s compensation if they contract COVID-19 on the job.

Bradley Cave — a lobbyist for the Wyoming Business Alliance, which helped craft the bill — noted that the laws were not a “get out of jail free” card for businesses. For example, businesses that do not comply with public health orders could still be sued for gross negligence or willful misconduct.

Critics however, argued the language in the bill would impose an unrealistically high burden of proof. Litigants would need to be highly specific about their complaints and be able to overwhelmingly prove that they had contracted COVID-19 at a business, something that is already a challenge under existing law.