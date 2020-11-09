Wyoming lawmakers reject liquor delivery proposal

State lawmakers rejected a draft proposal to allow liquor delivery in Wyoming by a 7-5 vote Monday, citing concerns the proposal could hurt retailers and potentially make it easier for underage drinkers to access alcohol.
Backed by the state’s craft distilling industry, the draft legislation was intended to give small distillers an alternative revenue source amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a dramatic impact on the purchase volumes typically seen from bars and restaurants.
While liquor delivery programs are already permitted in a number of other states around the country – including several that, like Wyoming, have state monopolies on liquor distribution – the legislation drew concern from entities such as the Wyoming State Liquor Association.
Despite lacking evidence to support its claim, representatives for the WSLA has argued that liquor delivery has a high level for abuse and that there were few safeguards in place to prevent a legal drinker from purchasing large quantities of alcohol on behalf of underage drinkers at a frat party or some other venue.
That claim drew skepticism from committee co-chair Rep. Tyler Lindholm, R-Sundance, who said he had no problem obtaining alcohol illicitly when he was underage.
“That wasn’t the retailers' fault, and that’s why I would like data to prove your assertion that it would be more dangerous for youths consuming alcohol than it currently is,” he told WSLA executive director Mike Moser during Monday's meeting.
Moser also made the argument that Wyoming retailers could be negatively affected by the prospect of a direct-to-consumer avenue to purchase spirits, citing the state’s 17.6% markup on spirits that retailers pay on wholesale purchases.
Amber Pollock, owner of Casper’s Backwards Distillery and a leading proponent of the bill, argued that liquor delivery could actually help retailers, saying the opportunity to sample a product purchased through the mail could actually encourage customers to order additional spirits through their local liquor store, where it is more accessible.
In support of this point, Pollock cited the success of wine delivery in states such as New York, where direct-to-consumer actually led to an increase in retail sales. Some control states, Pollock noted, have even tried DTC policies as a temporary provision, only to make it permanent later.
Despite a proposed amendment to implement a 17.6% tax on direct-to-consumer sales – the same mark-up used by the state liquor division – to ensure an equal playing field and generate revenue for the state, the bill ultimately failed by a 7-5 vote .
“If we keep increasing access to alcohol, it will have serious ramifications for society,” Gillette Republican Scott Clem said before voting down the bill.
