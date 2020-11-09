Wyoming lawmakers reject liquor delivery proposal

State lawmakers rejected a draft proposal to allow liquor delivery in Wyoming by a 7-5 vote Monday, citing concerns the proposal could hurt retailers and potentially make it easier for underage drinkers to access alcohol.

Backed by the state’s craft distilling industry, the draft legislation was intended to give small distillers an alternative revenue source amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a dramatic impact on the purchase volumes typically seen from bars and restaurants.

While liquor delivery programs are already permitted in a number of other states around the country – including several that, like Wyoming, have state monopolies on liquor distribution – the legislation drew concern from entities such as the Wyoming State Liquor Association.

Despite lacking evidence to support its claim, representatives for the WSLA has argued that liquor delivery has a high level for abuse and that there were few safeguards in place to prevent a legal drinker from purchasing large quantities of alcohol on behalf of underage drinkers at a frat party or some other venue.

That claim drew skepticism from committee co-chair Rep. Tyler Lindholm, R-Sundance, who said he had no problem obtaining alcohol illicitly when he was underage.

