Wyoming lawmakers reject plans to rein in state and county health officers

As anxiety over lost jobs, struggling businesses, and declining state and local revenues have persisted, many have expressed a desire for additional input and oversight by the public into decisions intended to protect public health.

“Between public policy and public health, there’s a little bit of a wall there,” Rep. Tyler Lindholm, R-Sundance, told Harrist during Thursday’s meeting. "We’re just trying to figure out how to make it more transparent where some of us can stand on a line with you.”

Though most lawmakers and even Harrist herself expressed an openness to revisiting the state’s emergency declaration statutes – which were implemented in the early 20th century and have not been reviewed in nearly 20 years – even the most ardent critics of the state’s response to the pandemic, such as Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, said it was too soon to consider changing the law, particularly in the throes of one of the biggest public health emergencies in the nation’s history. To date, COVID-19 has killed more than 190,000 Americans this year.