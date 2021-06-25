Wyoming lawmakers say conservative spies targeted Democrats, moderate Republicans

Provenza and many of the politicos targeted by Maier and LaRocca said the two were not very adept at espionage.

"They also were bad at what they did," Provenza said. "When we met these folks early on, we were referring to them as moles. We believed they were not who they said they were, but we wrote ourselves off as paranoid."

LaRocca approached the Democratic Party in late January 2019, when she expressed an interest in getting involved in fundraising for the party, explained Nina Hebert, who was then the digital director for the Democratic Party.

There, she remained as a volunteer until she got hired by the Wyoming Democratic Party as a contract fundraiser, although she never raised any money, Hebert said. LaRocca left the organization in June 2020.

"I don't think they have enough working knowledge of the political process as a whole,” Hebert said.

Barlow had a less intimate experience with the couple. He said he had correspondence with Maier "several times over email and phone calls and twice in person."

"The majority of the interactions were cordial and policy-centric," he added. He too called the couple's spying tactics "sad."