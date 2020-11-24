Wyoming lawmakers to delay start of 2021 session due to COVID-19

At the height of flu season, Obrecht told lawmakers, it would be near impossible to ensure everyone’s health and safety, particularly given the advanced age of most of the Legislature and their staff. According to an LSO memo, roughly half of lawmakers are over the age of 60, with more than a dozen aged 70 or older.

With a potential vaccine on the way in the coming months, Obrecht said the risk of a January session simply didn’t make sense, particularly given other options were on the table.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We would be foolish if we didn't give ourselves the opportunity to vaccinate before we meet in large numbers," Obrecht told lawmakers.

A delay in the start of session would likely have little impact on the state’s ability to function, even as lawmakers mull over hundreds of millions in proposed cuts to the budget by Gov. Mark Gordon and the likely severe cut to the state’s K-12 education budget that is widely anticipated next session. The Joint Appropriations Committee -- which sets the budget ahead of session -- could still meet remotely, and various Legislative committees would still be able to meet on an interim basis to ready unfinished pieces of legislation in time for an abbreviated session this spring.