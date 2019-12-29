Wyoming lawmakers weigh fee on phone bills to fund state emergency communications system

State lawmakers will take up a proposal this winter to fund WyoLink, Wyoming’s emergency communications system, through a slight increase in Wyomingites’ phone bills. It's a simple — but controversial — funding solution to a system facing escalating maintenance costs in the near-future.
The legislation — which passed the state’s Joint Committee on Transportation Highways and Military Affairs by a 9-5 vote this month — proposes the introduction of a monthly, 50-cent service fee tacked onto all local exchange access lines, devices with wireless communications access, and telecommunications devices designed or routinely used to access emergency services.
The legislation would provide a steady stream of funding to the WyoLink system, which since its creation in 2005 has been funded out of a dwindling savings account maintained by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, an agency already facing a significant funding shortfall.
Revenues raised from the fee would go to a specific account dedicated to the maintenance of the system and would be propped up by an initial $3.8 million in general fund appropriations.
Though a state-level program, WyoLink is of critical importance to municipal and county governments, which often need to engage with state or federal agencies on a single line of communication. In the early 2010s, however, some raised concerns that the system was not completely compatible with the communications systems already in use by some local agencies.
Though some are considering implementing their own systems because of this, roughly 600 entities already are on the system, and a number of major emergency service providers in the state having already spent tens of thousands of dollars to convert to the system, meaning the state has little choice but to make it work.
The proposed fee — a controversial point with many members of the committee as well as the telecommunications companies that have testified on the bill — would join a number of other state and federal programs already paid for out of customers’ monthly phone bills, including federal service charges on long-distance calls, a 911 charge, a charge to support the federal Universal Service Fund (a subsidy program for institutional, rural and low-income customers) and a state-imposed fee to assist hearing impaired customers.
The state’s Public Service Commission — which earns all its revenue from utilities — also has a 1 percent charge in place on people’s phone bills.
However, without a way to pay for the WyoLink system in the long term, the cost could eventually be passed onto individual municipalities and their emergency services budgets, which are already a significant chunk of many communities’ budgets.
“If they can’t afford to pay for it, they can’t afford to use it, and then they will have to go back to the old system,” Wyoming County Commissioners Association Deputy Kelli Little said. “The system would then be fractured — it would be a completely inoperable system.”
There could be other options beyond a service fee, however, a suggestion spurred by telecommunications lobbyists who want the fee funded by sources directly tied to emergency services. Liz Zerga, a lobbyist for the Wyoming Telecommunications Association, suggested a fee could be attached to criminal convictions or traffic fines, while others floated funding the program through the existing property tax system (a constitutional uncertainty) or through the grant program used as a conduit to hire the creation of the state’s 911 coordinator position last year.
“We understand this is a high priority, and it needs to be funded,” Jody Levine, a lobbyist for Verizon Wireless and Charter Communications, said while testifying this month. “We just question if you’ve tagged the appropriate funding source from a sustainability standpoint. These revenues don’t go up — they go down.”
Others objected to the lack of the transparency in the legislation, arguing that the program should be funded through the state’s general fund, which could leave the system subject to cuts in the future. The Wyoming Taxpayers Association opposed the tax as written, arguing a fee hidden in someone’s phone bill was not as transparent as appropriating funding from the state’s general fund, while others objected to the tax on principle, saying it puts the onus of tax collection on the industries rather than the state.
Others argued that it would not be as sustainable of a source as anticipated, particularly as innovations like Next Gen 911 — a multi-billion digital upgrade to the country’s 911 communications systems — may quickly become the standard in Wyoming.
“Coming down the pike, we’re going to be pressured to put additional charges onto phone lines for our communications services because of changes to technology and the requirements for the other programs we have, and I think that will be an issue as well,” said Rep. Tom Crank, R-Sweetwater. “I’ve never been a fan of adding more and more taxes and surcharges to our communications bills.”