Wyoming lawmakers weigh fee on phone bills to fund state emergency communications system

However, without a way to pay for the WyoLink system in the long term, the cost could eventually be passed onto individual municipalities and their emergency services budgets, which are already a significant chunk of many communities’ budgets.

“If they can’t afford to pay for it, they can’t afford to use it, and then they will have to go back to the old system,” Wyoming County Commissioners Association Deputy Kelli Little said. “The system would then be fractured — it would be a completely inoperable system.”

There could be other options beyond a service fee, however, a suggestion spurred by telecommunications lobbyists who want the fee funded by sources directly tied to emergency services. Liz Zerga, a lobbyist for the Wyoming Telecommunications Association, suggested a fee could be attached to criminal convictions or traffic fines, while others floated funding the program through the existing property tax system (a constitutional uncertainty) or through the grant program used as a conduit to hire the creation of the state’s 911 coordinator position last year.