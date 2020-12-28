Wyoming lawmakers weighing options for 2021 general session

“The longer you wait on those changes, the less effect they will have, and the more compressed time the budget cuts have to fit in,” Perkins said. “If you can fit the budget cuts into a year and a half, it’s a lot better than trying to squeeze it into nine months.”

While lawmakers met for a virtual special session in May to create the legal framework to administer Wyoming’s share of the federal coronavirus relief funding, Perkins was doubtful of lawmakers needing to deal with another stimulus package that could be signed into law by President Donald Trump this week.

“If Congress extends the spending, unless the governor does something significantly different than what was already approved, we think he has the authority to go ahead and do that,” Perkins said. “But we’ll have to wait and see what’s in the bill.”

If lawmakers opt for the shorter virtual session in February, they would still be left with potentially as many as 24 days to convene for a session later in the year.

“If this option is selected, planning would immediately begin as to when and how to complete the remainder of the 2021 general session,” the email states.