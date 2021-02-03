Wyoming lawmakers will begin in-person session March 1

After a month of meeting virtually, the Wyoming Legislature will reconvene in person on March 1, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced Wednesday, bringing certainty to lawmakers and staff after several months of questions around if — or when — the full Legislature would physically meet as a body this winter.

As part of the effort to gather legislators for a session at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne, state lawmakers, legislative staff custodians and certain credentialed journalists will be offered COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the governor's office. Given that the session will begin in less than a month, and the vaccination process requires two doses separated by three or four weeks, the process is expected to begin imminently.

The strategy will require fewer than 100 vaccines, according to the governor's office. Gordon and the rest of the executive branch has been excluded from the vaccination strategy, and will continue to participate in the session remotely.

The plan for the session was agreed to jointly by Gordon, Senate President Dan Dockstader and Speaker of the House Eric Barlow.

“Our priority is keeping people safe and preventing COVID-19 infections while fulfilling the constitutional functions of the Wyoming Legislature,” they said in a joint statement.