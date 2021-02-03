Wyoming lawmakers will begin in-person session March 1

After a month of meeting virtually, the Wyoming Legislature will reconvene in person on March 1, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced Wednesday, bringing certainty to lawmakers and staff after several months of questions around if — or when — the full Legislature would physically meet as a body this winter.
As part of the effort to gather legislators for a session at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne, state lawmakers, legislative staff custodians and certain credentialed journalists will be offered COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the governor's office. Given that the session will begin in less than a month, and the vaccination process requires two doses separated by three or four weeks, the process is expected to begin imminently.
The strategy will require fewer than 100 vaccines, according to the governor's office. Gordon and the rest of the executive branch has been excluded from the vaccination strategy, and will continue to participate in the session remotely.
The plan for the session was agreed to jointly by Gordon, Senate President Dan Dockstader and Speaker of the House Eric Barlow.
“Our priority is keeping people safe and preventing COVID-19 infections while fulfilling the constitutional functions of the Wyoming Legislature,” they said in a joint statement.
While some lawmakers have participated in meetings from their desks in the Capitol since the body resumed work Jan. 12, the Legislature has primarily met virtually due to concerns over COVID-19 and a lack of willing volunteers necessary to make the session happen.
Though legislative leadership pushed the governor’s office for the tools needed to meet for an in-person session earlier this winter, negotiations to secure vaccinations for lawmakers and Capitol staff for a time went nowhere, forcing the Legislature to put off considering the most controversial bills as it awaited a potential in-person session if public health metrics allowed it.
That list of bills included one outlining hundreds of millions of dollars in proposed spending cuts pushed for by the governor’s office in his budget, which is expected to be released for public review no later than Feb. 22.
With Wednesday's announcement, however, Gordon appears to have altered course from his original position, offering vaccinations not only to any lawmaker who wants it but to members of legislative staff as well, all but ensuring a substantial share of the body will convene in the Capitol this year. Previously, lawmakers and staff were not included as a priority group in the state’s vaccination plan.
“The virtual session format has served us well through the initial work of this Legislature as we completed our constitutional requirements and considered well-vetted interim committee bills,” Dockstader said in a statement. “We are now entering a phase where the general appropriations bill and individually sponsored bills will be considered. Limited in-person interaction between legislators and staff members is critical to working these bills and optimizing the legislative response to the difficult issues facing the State of Wyoming.”
The plan also includes a number of provisions for lawmakers and staff to limit the spread of COVID-19, including a mask requirement for all lawmakers and members of the public in legislative spaces and all other areas of the Capitol. There are exceptions for when a member is seated at their desk or proper social distancing can be maintained. Previously, the Legislature — which sets its own rules — had declined to require that its members wear face masks.
Members of the public uncomfortable with attending the session in person will still be able to participate in meetings remotely — as they've been able to throughout the 2021 session and the 2020 interim session.
“We appreciate Governor Gordon’s willingness to work with us to further our common goal of conducting a safe legislative session,” Eric Barlow said in a statement. “Vaccination of legislators and legislative staff against the virus which causes COVID-19, in conjunction with other health and safety measures and continued virtual participation, is vital to maintaining a safe session.”