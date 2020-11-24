Wyoming lawmakers won't require themselves to follow public health orders

State legislative leadership rejected an effort to require members to comply with state and local health orders when Wyoming legislators are sworn in this winter, instead establishing a separate date for lawmakers concerned about mask wearing and social distancing measures to attend on their own terms.

The 10-3 vote was brought up Tuesday as part of a discussion among members of the Legislature’s Management Council to set a timeline for the 2021 legislative session, which will be delayed until later in the spring out of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. While the session itself has been delayed, the Wyoming Legislature is constitutionally required to meet physically in the Wyoming Capitol on Jan. 12 to swear in new members, ratify leadership and hear a State of the State address by the governor, pandemic or otherwise.

However, Wyoming’s lawmakers are demographically more susceptible to serious impacts from the virus. According to the Legislative Service Office, more than half of the body is considered to be in an “at-risk” category due to their age. To date, several lawmakers have either contracted or been exposed to COVID-19. One lawmaker, Gillette Republican Rep. Roy Edwards, died after contracting the virus.