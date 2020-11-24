Wyoming lawmakers won't require themselves to follow public health orders

State legislative leadership rejected an effort to require members to comply with state and local health orders when Wyoming legislators are sworn in this winter, instead establishing a separate date for lawmakers concerned about mask wearing and social distancing measures to attend on their own terms.
The 10-3 vote was brought up Tuesday as part of a discussion among members of the Legislature’s Management Council to set a timeline for the 2021 legislative session, which will be delayed until later in the spring out of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. While the session itself has been delayed, the Wyoming Legislature is constitutionally required to meet physically in the Wyoming Capitol on Jan. 12 to swear in new members, ratify leadership and hear a State of the State address by the governor, pandemic or otherwise.
However, Wyoming’s lawmakers are demographically more susceptible to serious impacts from the virus. According to the Legislative Service Office, more than half of the body is considered to be in an “at-risk” category due to their age. To date, several lawmakers have either contracted or been exposed to COVID-19. One lawmaker, Gillette Republican Rep. Roy Edwards, died after contracting the virus.
While an initially proposed plan for that day “strongly recommended” lawmakers and their families comply with active public health orders, House Minority Leader Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, suggested that it be changed to a requirement, arguing that legislative leadership should set an example for the rest of the state by following the guidelines put in place by local health care officials to protect public health and wellness.
Others disagreed, however, saying that wearing a mask and practicing social distancing should be a choice and not a requirement for new and returning lawmakers.
"Let's not dictate to them how they should be there," incoming Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, said. "This is a prime example for us to reach out and welcome them to the Legislature and not dictate them on how they're sworn in."
While lawmakers rejected requiring masks or following other public health orders, Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, noted that the decision not to wear a mask could ultimately impact the decisions made by others who want to attend the session and could dissuade a number of first-time lawmakers from attending a significant milestone event in their lives.
"The problem with letting people do what they want is that their choices affect other people. That's the challenge we face under this circumstance," Rothfuss said.
He added numerous members of the Democratic caucus – himself included – likely would not attend if they knew that social distancing and other public safety measures would not be followed.
"If those aren't in place, I wouldn't bring my family,” he said. “I do not trust that people will do the right thing ... I'm not making a choice for myself, I'm making a choice for others by wearing a mask and social distancing."
Ultimately, Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, made a motion suggesting lawmakers wary of the lack of such a mandate could choose to be sworn-in on a separate date. That motion was eventually adopted.
