Wyoming legislative leadership calls off June special session; future session possible

“There are things that would be nice to have, but you don’t have to do it now,” Harshman said. “So we took a poll of membership, and it was split right down the middle. They weren’t enthusiastic, we’ll say it that way.”

Harshman said that another special session could be held either later this summer or in the fall, depending on the needs of the state.

Either date, notably, would likely come after what is shaping up to be one of the most contentious Republican primary seasons in recent memory. Harshman said he doubted whether that factored into lawmakers’ decision to delay a special session, saying that the issues they planned to address “weren’t tough decisions,” and that the state was unlikely to face cash flow issues whether it waited to take action or not.

“We’re going to continue our work, come out with bills, and then we’ll have those ready for the special session if need be, and then give those recommendations to the governor,” he said. “As far as tough decisions — cutting budgets, raising taxes — those aren’t going to be made in this deal.”

Gordon’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

