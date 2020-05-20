Wyoming legislators reject proposal to increase pay flexibility for sheriffs, county attorneys

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Amid high levels of economic uncertainty across the state, members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee narrowly defeated an effort to allow counties to raise the pay of their top law enforcement officers by a 7-6 vote Tuesday.

The legislation, which would not have taken effect until the next midterm elections in 2023, would have set the groundwork for an increase to the state’s $100,000 salary cap for elected sheriffs and county attorneys, many of whom currently make less than members of their staff.

The move — which was officially supported by the Wyoming County Commissioners Association and the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police — was pitched by supporters as a means of increasing local control for counties where salaries for both positions were uncompetitive compared to the private sector or even within their own departments. The salary caps for county attorneys and sheriffs have not been increased since 2009 and 2011, respectively, as the state’s cost of living has increased and private sector pay has grown more competitive.