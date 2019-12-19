Wyoming Legislature advances bill to create agency for juvenile court cases

The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee advanced legislation on Thursday that would create a new state agency committed to representing children in juvenile court.
If passed by the full Legislature, the bill — which passed with all but three lawmakers in support — would move a division of the state public defender’s office committed to defending children in cases of abuse or neglect out from under its purview.
This would give the agency free reign over its budget, which is currently overseen by the state’s public defender’s office, and allow the three-member agency to focus exclusively on representing children’s cases in court, rather than on criminal defense.
The bill passed committee easily, with only three members — Reps. Chuck Gray, Mark Jennings and Tim Salazar — voting against it.
According to committee co-chair Rep. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, the office’s current arrangement has created an inherent conflict of interest within the department, where the parents of children at the center of juvenile cases are oftentimes represented by attorneys working within the same office.
“If it were a private law firm, it would be unethical and prohibited,” she pointed out.
The ad litem division, which was founded in 2005, was previously under the purview of the Wyoming Supreme Court and was moved three years later under the umbrella of the state public defender's office.
Other options for the division beyond the creation of a new agency have been weighed throughout the 2019 interim session. Gray suggested absorbing the office's functions into those of the state attorney general's office. However, those efforts have been unsuccessful.
Dan Wilde division deputy and CFO of the office, told committee members that because the agency already operated in a separate office than the public defender’s office and already had the staff it needed, no new funding would need to be appropriated to stand up the office, saying that the main benefit in separating from the public defender’s office would be seen in the freedom to apply its funding as it saw fit.
“It would allow us to be in charge of our budget so that it would be used for children and not the larger entity of the public defender, where the focus is on criminal defense,” said Wilde.
However, some with reluctance on the legislation, like Gray, saw the legislation as an unneeded expansion of government, highlighting the work of groups like Gov. Mark Gordon’s government efficiency committee and its pursuit of a leaner government. He asked whether there had been consideration of what would happen beyond this biennium, and whether it would open the door to spending increases in the long term.
“The creation of a new agency, I think, is the wrong way to go,” he said.
However, Wilde noted the agency would be subject to the standard budget process in its future budget requests, with the most significant increases in spending coming if Goshen County — which manages its juvenile cases at the county level — chooses to enlist itself in the state program.