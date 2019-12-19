Wyoming Legislature advances bill to create agency for juvenile court cases

Other options for the division beyond the creation of a new agency have been weighed throughout the 2019 interim session. Gray suggested absorbing the office's functions into those of the state attorney general's office. However, those efforts have been unsuccessful.

Dan Wilde division deputy and CFO of the office, told committee members that because the agency already operated in a separate office than the public defender’s office and already had the staff it needed, no new funding would need to be appropriated to stand up the office, saying that the main benefit in separating from the public defender’s office would be seen in the freedom to apply its funding as it saw fit.

“It would allow us to be in charge of our budget so that it would be used for children and not the larger entity of the public defender, where the focus is on criminal defense,” said Wilde.

However, some with reluctance on the legislation, like Gray, saw the legislation as an unneeded expansion of government, highlighting the work of groups like Gov. Mark Gordon’s government efficiency committee and its pursuit of a leaner government. He asked whether there had been consideration of what would happen beyond this biennium, and whether it would open the door to spending increases in the long term.