Wyoming Legislature considers repealing gun-free zones

Kolb does not expect the statute to bring a flood of guns into schools. School resource officers and law enforcement would still be present, he said, and students would still be forbidden to bring guns. Outside visitors cannot “just walk into a school,” he said, so weapon-carrying visitors should not present an issue.

“This just allows a bit more freedom to protect yourself and your loved ones,” Kolb said. “If things go awry, and unforeseen consequences happened, I’d be the first one to come in there and try to amend the statute.”

The efficacy of gun-free zones is not clear.

Superintendent Chapman noted that Teton County “has not had any sort of gun violence in our schools” and pointed to gun-free zones as an assurance of the trend continuing. Sen. Kolb, however, sees gun-free zones as a failure, citing school shootings in gun-free zones across the nation as well as a Reuters report stating that Wyoming has had two school shootings since the 1970s.