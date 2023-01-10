Wyoming Legislature convenes today

Lawmakers will once again fill the halls of the Wyoming Capitol starting today when the 2023 legislative session convenes in Cheyenne.

This year’s 37-day session will be notable as a benchmark both for the continued rightward shift of Wyoming’s politics and as a measure of the state’s climate amid polarizing social and cultural issues.

Perhaps the greatest hurdle for the Legislature will be the onboarding of the incoming class of lawmakers.

Nearly half of the House will be occupied by new policymakers, and some 30 freshman will have to learn about the legislative process and dig into the substance of the bills they will consider.

In some cases, such as the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee, freshman lawmakers will account for the majority of those sitting on panel, making mentorship from senior legislators and quick learning even more critical.

At the same time, the incoming cohort of lawmakers will look to push Wyoming’s politics further to the right.

The Wyoming Freedom Caucus announced its official launch on Jan. 4 following gains the group made during last year’s elections. Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, the chair of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, has previously told the Star-Tribune that the group bolstered its ranks by approximately 10 lawmakers.

In a news release, Bear said the caucus would push for hardline conservative priorities, including parental rights, election reform and abortion restrictions.

“Numerically, Republicans have a supermajority in Wyoming, but if you examine legislative output it doesn’t look that way at all,” Bear said in the release. “The Wyoming Freedom Caucus is going to remind the majority of Wyoming Legislators of the platform they campaigned on. Our caucus is the conscience of the Republican Party.”

With an emboldened far-right voting bloc, lawmakers will consider a number of bills that target social and cultural issues that have consumed national politics and polarized the country.

Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, and Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, have said they would sponsor legislation to further restrict abortion access even as the state awaits a ruling on the constitutionality of a trigger ban that the Legislature passed last year.

Two bills from freshman Rep.-elect Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, would prohibit vaccine, mask and testing “discrimination” and remove obscenity protections for librarians and teachers, while Casper Republican Sen. Charles Scott has previously shared with the Star-Tribune plans to sponsor legislation that would essentially criminalize gender-affirming surgeries for minors.

Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, has also said she would look to push through an updated version of a bill that would prevent transgender girls from competing on female school sports teams.

Yet, even amid a new landscape, many of the same issues that have long occupied lawmakers will also feature in the upcoming legislative session.

The Legislature will once again weigh expanding Medicaid eligibility after more than a decade of discussion but no action. Education finance will also be a hot topic as the state struggles to find a replacement for coal-derived funding.

A slew of bills would address ongoing mental and behavioral health challenges in Wyoming, including an effort to establish a permanent funding source for the 988 suicide prevention lifeline. Wyoming’s suicide rate consistently ranks near the top of the nation.

Lawmakers could also join two compacts that would expand the state’s pool of psychologists and licensed counselors.

To follow along with the busy legislative session, the public can view House and Senate floor proceedings and committee meetings both live and archived on the Wyoming Legislature’s Youtube channel.