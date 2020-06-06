Wyoming Legislature could pursue short-term compensation plan

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Wyoming Legislature will likely take up a bill in the next few months that would allow workers whose hours have been reduced to receive some unemployment benefits for up to one year.

If passed, the legislation would set up something commonly known as a short-term compensation, or "worksharing" program, opening up unemployment benefits to workers still on payroll while allowing small business owners to cut employee hours in an effort to save costs.

While common in many states, such a program has never existed in Wyoming. However, provisions in the federal coronavirus relief bill included an appropriation to help states stand up a program while backfilling 100 percent of the funding for those programs.

Some believe this makes for a win-win for government and business: with a worksharing program, not only will the Department of Workforce Services avoid having to pay out a worker’s full benefits, but participating employers will also avoid the burden of needing to fire and eventually, undergo the costly process of rehiring quality workers, according to a 2009 white paper on such programs by the Urban Institute.