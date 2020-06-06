Wyoming Legislature could pursue short-term compensation plan

The Wyoming Legislature will likely take up a bill in the next few months that would allow workers whose hours have been reduced to receive some unemployment benefits for up to one year.
If passed, the legislation would set up something commonly known as a short-term compensation, or "worksharing" program, opening up unemployment benefits to workers still on payroll while allowing small business owners to cut employee hours in an effort to save costs.
While common in many states, such a program has never existed in Wyoming. However, provisions in the federal coronavirus relief bill included an appropriation to help states stand up a program while backfilling 100 percent of the funding for those programs.
Some believe this makes for a win-win for government and business: with a worksharing program, not only will the Department of Workforce Services avoid having to pay out a worker’s full benefits, but participating employers will also avoid the burden of needing to fire and eventually, undergo the costly process of rehiring quality workers, according to a 2009 white paper on such programs by the Urban Institute.
Though seemingly an easy fix to stabilize businesses and reduce unemployment, short-term compensation programs still have their quirks. Under a draft proposal working its way through the Joint Committee on Minerals, Business, and Economic Development, employers would still be required to pay the full cost of their existing health insurance and benefits packages throughout the maximum yearlong duration of the program and can only reduce an employee’s time from 10 to 60 percent.
Ultimately, it will be up to every business to decide for themselves whether to implement the program within their own workforce or not. Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, however, believes most participants will likely see an overall savings from the program.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.