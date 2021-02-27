Wyoming Legislature faces session full of difficult revenue and spending conversations

Each year, the Wyoming governor’s office is constitutionally bound to provide the Wyoming Legislature with a balanced budget.
In years where the state’s fossil fuel-powered economy has been flush with cash, that task is a simple one. Wyoming’s leaders provide money to build schools. They invest money in social service programs. They help stimulate economies in small communities with no other hope of attracting capital beyond public sources. They sock away money for use in a rainy day and plan for the future.
In years where the state’s economy goes bust, the exact opposite is true. Schools lose money. Social service programs experience steep cuts. Legislators lobby on the floor for every dollar they can get for their small communities. And rather than pad its savings, the government spends it down, unable to manage the depths of cuts necessary to truly scale Wyoming’s government to its economic output.
Facing this second scenario, Gov. Mark Gordon provided lawmakers with a budget balanced at the cost of millions of dollars in services for senior citizens and at-risk youth, numerous cuts to divisions like the Wyoming Department of Health and the Department of Corrections, and the elimination of numerous public employees around the state, a move Gordon said could have a “ripple effect” across the state’s entire economy.
Meanwhile, the Wyoming Legislature — which has remained optimistic about a glide path downward for the state’s struggling fossil fuel industry — has struck a more pessimistic tone as minerals like coal have taken a nosedive. While there could be opportunities for rare earth minerals and nuclear energy under the new presidential administration, the state’s current prospects are not helped by President Joe Biden’s plan to transition away from leasing on federal lands: a large component of the state’s economy.
That scenario presents dire circumstances for the state. Already relying on savings to operate at its leanest level in years, Wyoming’s government now faces a fiscal cliff where it is anticipated to run out of savings with no means to regenerate them. With a large coalition elected to the Legislature on a promise of not raising taxes, that situation becomes even more challenging.
“The Legislature must make difficult decisions in this session and even more difficult decisions in the coming biennia,” reads a legislative brief from lawmakers to constituents dated Feb. 15. “We must either generate new revenue or reduce government programs, or a combination of the two. Ultimately, it is a decision the public and lawmakers must decide — what level of government services we want, and how we are going to pay for them.”
It will now be up to the Wyoming Legislature to implement Gordon’s proposed cuts. How they will get there, however, is another question.
The House of Representatives — which has traditionally been more in favor of generating new sources of revenue — is now packed with a number of anti-tax conservatives swept into office in last summer’s populist wave. And though it still has the necessary number of votes to advance proposals like a tobacco tax or, potentially, a fuel tax, the political will for major revenue generators will likely be minimal. However, additional cuts to social services (many of which receive reciprocal funding from the federal government) could exacerbate the impact of those reductions, a fact that will likely be on the minds of many once those cuts reach the floor.
“I think you’ll find that even the most hard-nosed conservative understands the need in our individual communities to take care of the most vulnerable and feel those safety net programs serve a real purpose,” Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, told reporters in a Feb. 9 news conference. “With times like these, we do start to see internal conflict on where you cut and what those cuts really mean to the people at home. Funding local governments is a good example.”
The Wyoming Senate, which has been averse to new revenue sources, has already begun making numerous cuts of its own. Earlier in February, the body advanced a bill proposing millions of dollars in cuts to municipal aid to the full session in March, which could have significant repercussions on municipalities’ ability to fund their own governments. Many municipalities had already taken steps to cut costs and reduce their workforce in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, making the latest round of proposed reductions even more harmful.
“This is a 6% effective cut to the entire budget of Laramie, and that hurts,” Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said on the floor in debate on that bill. “These cuts mean firemen to protect folks, the university. They mean policemen, they mean services that are important and roads.”
Heartburn over some of those cuts is likely to emerge in debate on those spending reductions in March, particularly as special interest groups representing health care, education and social services begin to testify before lawmakers on what those spending cuts actually mean. Whether lawmakers shun that testimony and cut anyway or identify new sources of revenue to avoid those cuts remains an open question, especially after the heated rhetoric of campaign season has begun to dissipate.
“I don’t think there’s any one position by any party or either chamber that ‘X’ costs are going to be restored without doubt,” Joint Appropriations Committee member Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, told reporters earlier this month. “I think, though, it’s very safe to assume that the interests are going to play as they always do. And some of those (dollars) are going to come back, and they’re going to get restored. But that’s the balance. That means something else comes out or you spend from savings, or you depend on a future revenue source. So I think all of those are on the table.”
“I think you saw how hard it is,” Senate President Dan Dockstader added. “When some of these members for the first time saw what was going to be happening with their local governments in those bills that came down on the Senate floor, it was people reaching down deep and trying to decide. That’s what these times are all about. We have the reality of that budget, we have the reality of those people back home.”