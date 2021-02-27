Wyoming Legislature faces session full of difficult revenue and spending conversations

“This is a 6% effective cut to the entire budget of Laramie, and that hurts,” Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said on the floor in debate on that bill. “These cuts mean firemen to protect folks, the university. They mean policemen, they mean services that are important and roads.”

Heartburn over some of those cuts is likely to emerge in debate on those spending reductions in March, particularly as special interest groups representing health care, education and social services begin to testify before lawmakers on what those spending cuts actually mean. Whether lawmakers shun that testimony and cut anyway or identify new sources of revenue to avoid those cuts remains an open question, especially after the heated rhetoric of campaign season has begun to dissipate.

“I don’t think there’s any one position by any party or either chamber that ‘X’ costs are going to be restored without doubt,” Joint Appropriations Committee member Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, told reporters earlier this month. “I think, though, it’s very safe to assume that the interests are going to play as they always do. And some of those (dollars) are going to come back, and they’re going to get restored. But that’s the balance. That means something else comes out or you spend from savings, or you depend on a future revenue source. So I think all of those are on the table.”

“I think you saw how hard it is,” Senate President Dan Dockstader added. “When some of these members for the first time saw what was going to be happening with their local governments in those bills that came down on the Senate floor, it was people reaching down deep and trying to decide. That’s what these times are all about. We have the reality of that budget, we have the reality of those people back home.”

