Wyoming Legislature looks to open UW, public schools to potential budget cuts

While the amendments would likely be used to cut education funding, lawmakers also adopted language to allow schools across the state to increase the amount of money kept in their reserves with significant restrictions on what that funding could be used for: an effort lawmakers said could be used to prevent cuts to teachers as local revenues continue to languish.

Wyoming Education Association President Kathy Vetter, however, criticized both amendments, writing in an email that “both of these amendments would really hurt education in Wyoming.”

While the decision to open the door to budget cuts was met with plenty of reluctance, most members of the Senate said they recognized the state’s looming financial situation would likely have required major cuts to education down the line regardless.

“The sooner we start, the less painful the process is going to be,” said Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper.