Wyoming Legislature may hold special session on federal vaccine mandate, lawmakers say

As Gov. Mark Gordon is weighing options on how to push back against President Joe Biden's recent COVID-19 vaccine mandate, it appears part of that effort may come in the form of a special legislative session.

Gordon has been meeting with legislative leaders, and Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, believes it's likely there is going to be a special session on the topic of vaccine mandates.

"I think it's leaning that way, but the formal statement has to come from the governor's office," Dockstader said.

But under the U.S. Constitution, which gives priority to federal laws over state statutes, a special session is not likely to produce legislation that could block an executive order from the president, a legal expert told the Star-Tribune.

Biden announced an executive order last week that would require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees at companies with over 100 workers, of which Wyoming has more than 300. If they remain unvaccinated, workers would have to be tested for the virus once a week, according to the order. The president is attempting to implement the mandate via the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a regulatory agency that in part protects employees from "grave danger" in the workplace.