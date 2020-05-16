Wyoming Legislature passes historic $1.25 billion relief package, laying groundwork for second session

That’s not to say phase one was inclusive: A number of various policy proposals raised by legislators during the process were excluded from the final package, including programs like hazard pay for state workers and a provision granting Gov. Mark Gordon significant leeway to make unilateral reductions in education spending, a policy proposal likely to come up at a future special session later this year.

Other proposals by House and Senate conservatives to flow funding directly to state residents — including $600 million in tax breaks by Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, and an amendment by Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, to implement a $2,000 direct payment program to the state’s residents — were ultimately rejected by sound margins.

However, language to stand up an eviction avoidance program through the Wyoming Community Development Authority — a key component of the state’s disaster response — as well as adjustments easing unemployment insurance obligations on small business owners were eventually adopted with little fanfare, even after a debate over an amendment to protect business owners from COVID-19 liability threatened to derail the bill. (That amendment, introduced by Sen. Liisa Anselmi-Dalton, D-Rock Springs, eventually passed.)