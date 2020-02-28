Wyoming Legislature passes lodging tax

Case, who declared a conflict of interest on all but one vote (an amendment that would actually reduce the amount of money that would go to the Department of Tourism), argued that the impacts of tourism for the state right now were “far overblown,” and that any impacts from increased tourism funding would predominantly benefit one place: Teton County. This concern was shared by Senate Majority Floor Leader Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, who argued the state’s current promotional efforts do little to boost the state’s rural communities.

Others, like Anselmi-Dalton, saw the tax as inflexible, both as an uncalled for mandate on hotel owners already operating on thin margins and as a burden on in-state residents and industry.

“I would have preferred a much more local solution,” she said. “A government closest to the people is one that governs best, and I think that’s the solution we would like to see.”

While numerous amendments were brought to the floor to try and accommodate that perspective, almost all failed, with many lawmakers arguing that any special accommodations could gut the bill or create unfair treatment for some communities under the tax.