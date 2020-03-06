Wyoming Legislature reaches deal on budget before critical deadline

CHEYENNE – After several days of tense negotiations, the House and Senate reached tentative terms on a budget agreement late Friday night, bringing to a close a process that began back in December.

While long-debated and, up until this week, mostly agreed on, the final process was not without its hiccups.

By the close of business Wednesday in the Capitol, members of the Joint Appropriations Committee were still in disagreement over a dozen items in the budget, including $2.5 million in matching funds to the University of Wyoming for its law school, a 1.5 percent reduction in targeted spending, the deletion of health insurance coverage for a number of currently unfilled positions in the state’s education system and the two chambers’ differing positions on $19.2 million to fund a cost adjustment for the state’s K-12 education system, which is set to undergo recalibration next year.

On Wednesday, the first break in the logjam came as the Senate yielded ground to the House on the introduction of a $5 increase to the state’s vehicle registration and licensing fees. However, negotiations stalled out on Thursday, with committee members declining to meet with one another that evening and pressing negotiations well into the evening hours on Friday.