Wyoming Legislature rejects effort to force commission to prohibit coal plant closures

Wyoming lawmakers rejected a second consecutive effort Monday to tie the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s funding to its willingness to impose a multi-year moratorium on coal-fired power plant closures, marking the latest episode in the increasing politicization of the consumer advocacy agency.
Those efforts came as separate amendments proposed both Friday and Monday by Casper Republican Rep. Chuck Gray, a fierce proponent of the state’s coal sector who has been highly critical of the Public Service Commission, a state agency tasked with regulating the state’s public utilities.
The bill, House Bill 30, is designed to make up for a shortfall in the commission’s budget by adding additional tax mills to the utilities currently served by the agency. The legislation, which passed the House on Monday, is expected to raise up to $2.3 million to help fund a number of key positions within the agency necessary to keep the division functioning.
Gray’s amendment, however, would have withheld a portion of the agency’s funding unless it imposed a moratorium on approving any public utility’s action to retire a coal-fired electric generation facility until July 1, 2035, when the bill expired. The measure, he said, could be used to help Wyoming “make a statement” in what several lawmakers described as an ongoing war on the state’s struggling coal industry by Washington and states such as California and Oregon, who some blamed for regulating the industry to near-extinction.
“The score is 21-nothing right now, and we’ve got to stop allowing them to have 12 players on the field illegally and not allowing us to do the same,” Gray said. “Because that’s what’s happening here.”
In the ongoing debate over the future of the state’s coal industry, Gray has repeatedly targeted the commission’s acceptance of an integrated resource plan calling for the closure of some coal-fired plants last year as “biased” and, on Monday, argued that the Legislature was within its authority to impose greater oversight over an agency with significant influence over the state’s economy.
The agency’s decisions have “ripple effects across our economy,” he said, adding that he believed it was appropriate for the Legislature to amend the bill to impose expectations on how the commission would use its funding.
“Why keep those eight positions open if they’re not going to serve the state the way we want them to serve us?” Gray asked his fellow lawmakers Monday.
Gray’s amendments — which failed by a slim 30-30 margin on second reading Friday before a final rejection by a 38-22 vote on Monday — mark the latest in the Legislature’s efforts to slow the precipitous downturns faced by the state’s coal industry. In 2019, state lawmakers passed legislation designed to keep retiring coal-fired power plants in operation. The following year, they passed additional legislation forcing the Public Service Commission to require a portion of its energy portfolio include sources using carbon capture technology, an effort to bolster coal mined from the Powder River Basin.
While lawmakers were supportive of the spirit of Gray’s amendment — including several who voted “no” — many were hesitant of tying an agency’s funding to taking actions that could potentially lead to a price hike on ratepayers. Several lawmakers equated the exchange to a quid pro quo that would “strong-arm” the commission into violating its mission and preventing the closure of the plants no matter the cost to the utility operating them.
“For them to predetermine the outcome is really problematic,” said Shannon Anderson, the staff attorney at the Powder River Basin Resource Council. “They need to be free and able to receive information, to accept evidence, and to weigh that evidence. The outcome under their legislative charge — their constitutional charge — is to ensure reasonable adjusted rates across Wyoming. If a coal plant needs to be retired to meet adjusted reasonable rates, the commission has to be able to do that.”
Others, including Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, pointed out that the commission actually might not have the authority to impose such a moratorium under current law, while at least one lawmaker noted that the process to impose such a policy through an amendment without any opportunity for a public hearing could set a bad precedent for the body.
“It’s just dangerous,” said Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne. “Even if it’s well-intentioned and it worked perfectly, I don’t think that’s where we want to go, passing murky legislation that impacts millions of dollars and all these jobs.”
Though lawmakers were supportive of a new effort down the road to lend even greater assistance to coal, critics of efforts to rein in the commission’s regulatory authority say that Gray’s amendment could have had a detrimental effect on the agency’s independence and potentially interfere with free market forces. Many coal plant retirements, critics note, are due to market-based concerns, and while money is being pumped into helping save the coal industry, it is still an open question whether those efforts will prove economically viable amid cheaper competition from other fossil fuels and renewables.
Meanwhile, utilities need many years to plan for those transitions, making a moratorium on coal-fired power plant closures a potentially burdensome charge for the utilities to take on while they could be helping the state begin its own transition.
“My community was founded on coal,” said Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs. “It’s incredibly important to me and my community — and I think this sends the right message — but I don’t think this method is the right one. I’m worried what it means down the road. The plants to the east of here are looking at closing, are looking at phasing out, and I don’t know that this is the way to go — tell private industry what they can and can’t do to operate in our state.
“We should let private industry do what they need to do and retool however we need to retool to support those workers, support retraining efforts and allow those workers to make a good living in Wyoming,” he added. “And I’m just not sure this is the way.”
That opinion was not universally held among lawmakers in coal country, however. Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, said the “war on coal” has given a dark name to the product that he felt was not accurate, and that the body should fight to do everything in its power to keep that resource available.
“I would like to see a preference toward that resource,” he said.