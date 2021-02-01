Wyoming Legislature rejects effort to force commission to prohibit coal plant closures

Though lawmakers were supportive of a new effort down the road to lend even greater assistance to coal, critics of efforts to rein in the commission’s regulatory authority say that Gray’s amendment could have had a detrimental effect on the agency’s independence and potentially interfere with free market forces. Many coal plant retirements, critics note, are due to market-based concerns, and while money is being pumped into helping save the coal industry, it is still an open question whether those efforts will prove economically viable amid cheaper competition from other fossil fuels and renewables.

Meanwhile, utilities need many years to plan for those transitions, making a moratorium on coal-fired power plant closures a potentially burdensome charge for the utilities to take on while they could be helping the state begin its own transition.

“My community was founded on coal,” said Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs. “It’s incredibly important to me and my community — and I think this sends the right message — but I don’t think this method is the right one. I’m worried what it means down the road. The plants to the east of here are looking at closing, are looking at phasing out, and I don’t know that this is the way to go — tell private industry what they can and can’t do to operate in our state.