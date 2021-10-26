Wyoming Legislature special session day one: The latest

Wyoming lawmakers are convening in Cheyenne today for a special session to challenge President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Star-Tribune reporter Victoria Eavis is at the Capitol, monitoring the action.
Here's the latest:
11:54 a.m.
Senate lawmakers voted against special rules. They are now adjuourned until 12:45 p.m.
11:45 a.m.
The House is in recess until 12:30 p.m. Before closing the morning session, lawmakers are told to anticipate a vote to adjourn the special session if the special rules are not accepted.
11:10 a.m.
Lawmakers in the House voted against accepting special rules proposed for the three-day session with 37 members in favor of the rules, 20 opposed and three excused. For the rules to be accepted, two-thirds of the House would have needed to vote in favor.
Among those rules was a provision limiting members to two, five-minute opportunities to speak on a bill, rather than the standard unlimited debate. They also would have established a "mirror" process, typically reserved only for considering the state budget, where each legislative chamber would debate the same bill at the same time, rather than requiring one chamber pass a bill before the other chamber considers it.
Those opposed to the shortened process said it would rush legislation without proper deliberation. Those in favor of the rules said that given the focused nature of the session, there would be appropriate debate and public participation.
10:21 a.m.
The special legislative session is underway in Cheyenne.
The first order of business will be passing the rules that will govern the session. The rules require a two-thirds majority in both chambers. If they do not get the votes, they will call a vote on whether or not to adjourn the entire session, which only requires a simple majority to do so.
There are four lawmakers excused today -- one in the Senate and three in the House. Of those excused in the House -- Robert Wharff, Sandy Newsome and Donald Burkhart -- only Burkhart voted “no” in the session poll. The one senator excused, Stephan Pappas, R-Cheyenne voted against the session in the poll.
All excused lawmakers count as “no” votes, instead of changing the majority threshold. Because votes today are likely to be close, these couple people could make a difference.
The House and Senate galleries are overflowing with people, requiring observers to stand in the gallery or watch virtually.
Harriet Hageman, the Trump endorsed candidate for U.S. House against Rep. Liz Cheney, is in attendance, as well as state GOP chairman Frank Eathorne.
There are a number of anti-mandate protesters on the Capitol steps, as well.
How'd we get here?
The push for the special session began in September, after President Joe Biden signed an executive order that would require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. The move angered many in Wyoming, the nation's most vaccine-hesitant state, and one with a long history of skepticism toward the federal government.
Before the mandate can go into effect, the federal-rule making process has to be completed. While that hasn't happened yet, political pressure from the right pushed lawmakers to convene the gathering, even though the lack of details about the final rules could hamper lawmakers' ability to block them.
Lawmakers must also contend with the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause, which holds that federal law supersedes state statute.
That hasn't stopped the Legislature from drafting 20 bills, most of which are aimed at vaccine requirements in general and COVID-19 guidelines in particular. Some lawmakers have even considered loosening all K-12 vaccine requirements.
The session is taking place as Wyoming's hospitals contend with record-levels of COVID-19 patients. Last week, hospitalizations hit an all-time high. The state also announced 69 COVID deaths for the week -- a high for 2021.