Wyoming Legislature special session day one: The latest

Those opposed to the shortened process said it would rush legislation without proper deliberation. Those in favor of the rules said that given the focused nature of the session, there would be appropriate debate and public participation.

10:21 a.m.

The special legislative session is underway in Cheyenne.

The first order of business will be passing the rules that will govern the session. The rules require a two-thirds majority in both chambers. If they do not get the votes, they will call a vote on whether or not to adjourn the entire session, which only requires a simple majority to do so.

There are four lawmakers excused today -- one in the Senate and three in the House. Of those excused in the House -- Robert Wharff, Sandy Newsome and Donald Burkhart -- only Burkhart voted “no” in the session poll. The one senator excused, Stephan Pappas, R-Cheyenne voted against the session in the poll.

All excused lawmakers count as “no” votes, instead of changing the majority threshold. Because votes today are likely to be close, these couple people could make a difference.

The House and Senate galleries are overflowing with people, requiring observers to stand in the gallery or watch virtually.