Wyoming Legislature Special Session: Day Three

Wyoming lawmakers are hurriedly working a slew of bills today as part of the special session to challenge President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Star-Tribune reporter Victoria Eavis is at the Capitol, monitoring the action.

Here's the latest:

10:35 a.m.

The House adopted a new amendment to its compromise bill that would allow state law to stay in place if a judicial stay were issued against federal rules regarding COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The amendment changes a bill that intends to allow businesses to implement vaccine mandates so long as they allow a litany of exemptions and accommodations to unvaccinated employees. The new amendment cancels out a change adopted Wednesday that acknowledged federal rules would nullify any conflicting policies passed by the legislature during this session.

The new amendment, authored by Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, resists that idea. It passed after a wide debate. The main concern of those opposed was that it forces private entities to be in conflict with either state or federal law, and that it might put federal funds at risk particularly for hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Because no federal rules dealing with the promised vaccine requirements have been issued, it's unclear how any Wyoming bills passed during this session might conflict with federal law.

9:26 a.m.

The Senate is doing a second reading of two bills today-- only one of which is related to COVID-19 vaccines, while the other corrects an error in a bill that came out of the 2021 general session.

There remains the possibility that one more bill moves forward in the Senate, but the body chose not to act on it because the House is working a similar piece of legislation.

The Senate recessed until 10 a.m. after roughly five minutes to complete some amendments, Majority Floor Leader Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, said.

The House also has a number of second readings to take care of. They have so far passed one amendment to House Bill 1001 -- the heavyweight bill on the House side -- and defeated a second.

The conversation has centered on lawmakers arguing about the efficacy of natural immunity versus immunity as a result of a vaccine. A number of Republicans --including Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, a retired physician-- is arguing that natural immunity is superior to immunity from vaccination.

Dr. Andy Dunn, chief of primary care at Wyoming Medical Center, said vaccines provide more uniform immunity.

Natural immunity wanes depending on how severe a person’s illness was, he said. Those with mild or asymptomatic illness might not be protected for the same amount of time as someone who was severely ill.

He stressed that antibody tests aren’t a good indicator of how strong a person’s immune system will truly respond if infected with different variants of COVID-19.

Dr. Jeff Storey, a Cheyenne physician, said something similar.

“What we have found with natural immunity is it’s very effective initially,” he said. “But that immunity flags if you go to a region that has had a different variant of COVID or over time.”

Additionally, the vaccine attacks more than five different points on the virus, he said, as opposed to natural immunity attacking just one point on the virus.

Watch the Senate floor session here and the House floor session here.

How'd we get here?

The push for the special session began in September, after President Joe Biden signed an executive order that would require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. The move angered many in Wyoming, the nation's most vaccine-hesitant state, and one with a long history of skepticism toward the federal government.

Before the mandate can go into effect, the federal-rule making process has to be completed. While that hasn't happened yet, political pressure from the right pushed lawmakers to convene the gathering, even though the lack of details about the final rules could hamper lawmakers' ability to block them.

Lawmakers must also contend with the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause, which holds that federal law supersedes state statute.

That hasn't stopped the Legislature from drafting 20 bills, most of which are aimed at vaccine requirements in general and COVID-19 guidelines in particular. Some lawmakers have even considered loosening all K-12 vaccine requirements.

The session is taking place as Wyoming's hospitals contend with record-levels of COVID-19 patients. Last week, hospitalizations hit an all-time high. The state also announced 69 COVID deaths for the week -- a high for 2021.

