Wyoming Legislature Special Session: Day Two

Wyoming lawmakers are hurriedly working a slew of bills today as part of the special session to challenge President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Star-Tribune reporter Victoria Eavis is at the Capitol, monitoring the action.

Here's the latest:

1:15 p.m.

On the second day of the special session, the Senate heard three bills and moved two of them forward to second reading.

One of these bills, Senate File 1003, has emerged as a key measure in the session, and one that defines the very reason lawmakers have convened in Cheyenne, multiple senators said on the floor.

If enacted, Senate File 1003 would prohibit discrimination based on COVID-19 vaccination status in certain circumstances. It also prohibits a requirement of COVID-19 vaccination “in order to receive or access benefits, services or educational opportunities.”

“It would be a shame if we voted this down today because this is the very reason we are here,” said Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton.

Lawmakers who opposed the bill argued that it is “divisive” and “anti-business.”

“I think this bill looks at one overreach that could possibly happen and then takes another overreach that I think is far more draconian to try and fix it,” said Mike Gierau, D-Jackson.

The idea of remedying federal government overreach with more government --in this case, on the state level-- has been a main argument from Democrats against the special session for weeks.

“I'm a little surprised that a bunch of folks who I hear all the time during campaign season and say they are pro-business, put out a bill, that in my view, is anti-business,” Gierau added.

A number of the lawmakers who supported advancing the bill noted that the very reason lawmakers have these debates is to amend legislation as it moves through the process so the end result is something everyone can agree on.

Sen. Bo Biteman, one of the most conservative state lawmakers, compared restrictions on unvaccinated people in certain venues to racial segregation.

“What are we having right now with COVID? Second-class citizens,” Biteman said on the floor. “I’m hearing members who are perfectly OK with that; think it's funny to have a vaxxed bar versus an unvaxxed bar. It’s not funny to have a Black only bar versus a whites only bar. We’re beyond that in this country. Thank God.”

His comments did not cause much of a stir on the floor.

The body spent the first hour of the day on Senate File 1019. On the face of it, 19 is an uncontroversial bill. The bill revises an error in a previous bill from the general session about the Wyoming Gaming Commission, and is completely unrelated to federal vaccine mandates (the premise for the special session).

Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, didn’t take issue with the substance of the bill, but rather the fact that it was even being heard.

“Now we're down here doing bills that we should be doing during the (regular) session,” Bouchard said.

“I'm going to vote against it just for that reason.”

Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, furthered his point, but the measure ultimately moved onto second reading.

Senate File 19 is not necessarily purely opportunistic-- there was “speculative chatter” about having a special session solely dedicated to solving this error, multiple sources, including Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper, and Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, told the Star Tribune. There was fear that illegal gambling practices could slip by without correcting the mistake.

The consensus was ultimately that there was not a need for a special session around this particular issue, said Majority Floor Leader Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devil’s Tower. “I think the governor still doesn’t see a need right now,” he added.

The Senate did not address Senate File 1019, because the House has a similar bill, Ogden said.

The Senate is adjourned until 8:30 a.m. Thursday, when they will revisit these bills for a second reading.

11:27 a.m.

The House of Representatives has passed the first reading on House Bill 1001, one of two bills it will consider today.

The bill would lay out requirements for any Wyoming business looking to enact its own mandate for employees, including a wider range of acceptable exemptions, funding for regular COVID-19 testing and severance pay for workers who leave or are fired from their job because of a vaccine requirement.

HB 1001 is actually one of the more lenient proposals being brought in this special session, since it does set out a path to enforceable local vaccine mandates for businesses.

But the proposed exemptions in their current form would require any religious exemption to be accepted without review, and would also allow people who have recovered from COVID-19 to exempt themselves from the shots on the basis of "natural immunity."

The House passed nine out of ten parts of an amendment from the Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee this morning. One aims to extend the mandate rules to apply to any future vaccine with emergency use approval.

Two others would extend deadlines originally set for March 2022 to coincide with the end of the upcoming budget session — one allowing ARPA funds to be used for testing through October 2024 and another that would repeal the vaccine mandate rules after March 2023.

9:21 a.m.

Ten bills are so far advancing through the legislative process. Generally speaking, the bills address vaccines and COVID-19 policies, including the federal employer mandate that spurred lawmakers to convene months before the next scheduled session in February.

Lawmakers yesterday beat back an effort to adjourn the session almost immediately. That move came after neither chamber could agree on rules for the session.

How'd we get here?

The push for the special session began in September, after President Joe Biden signed an executive order that would require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. The move angered many in Wyoming, the nation's most vaccine-hesitant state, and one with a long history of skepticism toward the federal government.

Before the mandate can go into effect, the federal-rule making process has to be completed. While that hasn't happened yet, political pressure from the right pushed lawmakers to convene the gathering, even though the lack of details about the final rules could hamper lawmakers' ability to block them.

Lawmakers must also contend with the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause, which holds that federal law supersedes state statute.

That hasn't stopped the Legislature from drafting 20 bills, most of which are aimed at vaccine requirements in general and COVID-19 guidelines in particular. Some lawmakers have even considered loosening all K-12 vaccine requirements.

The session is taking place as Wyoming's hospitals contend with record-levels of COVID-19 patients. Last week, hospitalizations hit an all-time high. The state also announced 69 COVID deaths for the week -- a high for 2021.

