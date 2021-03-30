Wyoming Legislature strikes deal over budget

The difference in the two chambers' recommendations largely came down to fund transfers, according to Perkins.

“One of the biggest issues that we had in this, if you remember our discussions, is we were not all that far apart on general fund and (School Foundation Program Reserve Account) appropriations combined," Perkins said. "(But) we were substantially apart, about $160 million apart, on fund transfers."

"Ultimately, we pretty much split the baby in a lot of respects on (the) general fund," he continued.

Several of those compromises had to do with funding for health care and education.

For example, while the House initially voted to restore about $18 million in funding to the Department of Health and Department of Family Services, the Senate returned about $8 million.

The joint conference committee settled on restoring about $13 million to the Department of Health.

“It was a pretty close compromise," said Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne.

Instead of accepting the proposed cuts to higher education, the final budget gives both the University of Wyoming and community colleges additional funding, among other revisions.