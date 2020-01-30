Wyoming Legislature takes up rail safety legislation again

However, advocates for two-person crews have argued such legislation is necessary to improve safety conditions and protect railroad workers during the collective bargaining process, arguing that despite new innovations in railroading that have allowed reductions in crew sizes, a train crew’s duties are too demanding for one person. That’s particularly true, they argue, considering the realities of modern railroading, where increasingly unpredictable scheduling has made fatigue a greater factor in safety than it was with the redundancy of a two-person crew.

“The technology they’re bringing forward helps, and railroad workers applaud that new technology,” Blake said. “But just like any other technology, it can fail.”

However, few studies exist to support the numerous anecdotal issues reported with railroad fatigue, due primarily to the difficulties in compiling objective data on the subject and the lack of study of one-man train crews, which are currently a non-factor in most states due to provisions in the unions’ collective bargaining agreements, Blake said.

“There are no one-man crews,” he said. “So how can there be any data?”