Wyoming Legislature takes up rail safety legislation again

After shooting down a similar bill in 2019, the Wyoming Legislature could be taking another crack at legislation intended to set a minimum crew size for trains operating on the state’s railways.
Sponsored by Green River Democrat Rep. Stan Blake — a Union Pacific employee — House Bill 79 is a close sibling to a bill introduced in the 2019 legislative session by Rep. Jim Blackburn, R-Cheyenne, which passed the House by a near two-thirds margin.
That legislation failed the Senate Transportation Committee on a 3-2 vote. Sens. Jim Anderson, R-Casper; Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne; and Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle were the dissenting votes, arguing the legislation would have had an undue impact on private business and on the collective bargaining process — a concern for railroad unions as Union Pacific workers have begun negotiations on a new contract.
“They were concerned about interference with collective bargaining,” Blake said in a phone interview Wednesday. “My contention is this is about safety.”
If passed, the legislation would require a minimum of two crew members on all trains and light rail engines operating on Class I railways in Wyoming — lines operated exclusively by large carriers like BNSF and Union Pacific. Both companies own all 1,927 miles of Class I track in Wyoming, the larger share of which is owned by BNSF, according to figures from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
Two-person crew legislation, which has been pushed by railroad unions for years, has been a challenging proposal for state lawmakers in Wyoming. Former Sen. Fred Emmerich, R-Cheyenne, first introduced a version of the legislation in 2015 with bipartisan support. However, that bill never made it to the floor for debate. A similar bill was passed by the Legislature during Gov. Jim Geringer’s administration as well, but that bill was vetoed.
Similar bipartisan legislation has also been introduced at the federal level by Alaska Congressman Don Young, a Republican, with 135 primarily Democratic co-sponsors. That bill, introduced in early 2019, has yet to be heard in committee. Similar legislation has been introduced in the U.S. Senate as well.
“There is no doubt that the safest rail operation is a two-person crew operation,” John Previsich, Transportation Division president of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, said in a statement at the time. “After several major train derailments, we must send a clear message to our lawmakers and the general public that multi-person crews are essential to ensuring the safest rail operations possible in their communities.”
In 2016, the U.S. Department of Transportation proposed mandating two-person crews. However, in 2019 the Federal Railroad Administration rescinded that proposal despite more than 1,400 public comments opposing the decision, a ruling currently under judicial review after challenges filed by unions in California, Nevada and Washington. In comments following the decision, the administration argued it was unable to identify conclusive, statistical data to suggest whether there is a safety benefit or detriment from requiring more than one crew member on board a train.
The 39 commenters in favor of the federal rollback — which largely consisted of industry players like the Association of American Railroads — argued the requirements would impose an undue cost on railroads and would stifle train automation technologies that have begun to emerge in the industry.
“Freight railroads are safe and continue to get safer, due in large part to sustained private investment and the deployment of safety technology,” Association of American Railroads spokesman Ted Greener said in a statement to the Star-Tribune. “The industry opposes narrowly tailored legislation like HB0079 because there is simply no evidence to justify regulating minimum train crew size as a matter of safety. The Federal Railroad Administration — the foremost expert agency on rail safety — agrees and made that clear in a 2019 ruling. We hope that legislators will support further innovation in the rail industry that will help forge a path to zero incidents and zero injuries and leave staffing issues to the collective bargaining table where they belong.”
However, advocates for two-person crews have argued such legislation is necessary to improve safety conditions and protect railroad workers during the collective bargaining process, arguing that despite new innovations in railroading that have allowed reductions in crew sizes, a train crew’s duties are too demanding for one person. That’s particularly true, they argue, considering the realities of modern railroading, where increasingly unpredictable scheduling has made fatigue a greater factor in safety than it was with the redundancy of a two-person crew.
“The technology they’re bringing forward helps, and railroad workers applaud that new technology,” Blake said. “But just like any other technology, it can fail.”
However, few studies exist to support the numerous anecdotal issues reported with railroad fatigue, due primarily to the difficulties in compiling objective data on the subject and the lack of study of one-man train crews, which are currently a non-factor in most states due to provisions in the unions’ collective bargaining agreements, Blake said.
“There are no one-man crews,” he said. “So how can there be any data?”
However, the industry has maintained the lack of data as a talking point in its advantage, saying in its policy stances that a legislative crew size mandate “lacks justification, disregards the freight rail industry’s strong safety record, would impede the sector’s ability to compete and interferes with decades of collective bargaining between rail management and rail labor,” the Association of American Railroads argues in its talking points.
“There are no data showing two-person crews are safer than one-person crews,” the association argued.
Wyoming has experienced several train derailments in recent years. In 2018, a train derailment outside of Cheyenne left two railroad workers dead after reporting issues with the train’s braking system. Another trail derailed roughly one month ago near Medicine Bow, injuring no one.
Incidents like these — Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said — help make the case for greater railroad safety regulations, particularly in a city where the railroad plays a significant role in the local economy.
“I’m more of an anti-regulation kind of person — I don’t believe we should be telling businesses how to run their businesses,” she said in an interview Wednesday. “But from a safety standpoint, we have hazardous materials being carried across the rails through our communities, and I think that for the safety of the community and the workers, two are better than one.”